PICK: Forget Gold, Industrial Metals Are The Real Inflation Hedge

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
4.56K Followers

Summary

  • Industrial metals prices and equities have been extremely closely correlated with inflation expectations and actual CPI over the past decade, far more so than in the case of gold.
  • With 10-year inflation expectations now sitting at just 2.2%, the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF offers investors a way to benefit from a recovery in long-term inflation.
  • The PICK offers attractive valuations, with a PE ratio of just 6.6x. This should allow the dividend yield to remain around 5% unless we see a recovery in the ETF.

excavator digging

poco_bw/iStock via Getty Images

For investors looking to protect against inflation, the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) has been extremely closely correlated with inflation expectations and actual CPI over the past decade, far more closely correlated

Chart

Industrial Metals Index, 2-Year Breakeven, and Headline CPI (Bloomberg)

Chart

Gold Price, 2-Year Breakevens, and Headline CPI (Bloomberg)

Chart

PICK vs 10-Year Breakeven Inflation Expectations (Bloomberg)

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
4.56K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PICK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.