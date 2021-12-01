MarsBars

Income diversification is key when it comes to investment success over the long run. That's why it pays to have a basket of stocks in different industries, thereby making it less likely that any one disaster, whether short-term or long-term, will have a material effect on one's portfolio.

This brings me to Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG), which has performed admirably since my last bullish take on it in August of last year, giving investors a market-beating 21% total return, far surpassing the 5.3% decline of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe.

In this article, I highlight recent developments and why it remains a good choice for diversification and potentially strong total returns going forward.

Why IPG?

IPG is one of the so-called "Big 5" global advertising agencies, with a number of subsidiary brands that include FCB, Acxiom, and FutureBrand. Its business segments include marketing services such as brand consultancy and advertising & media services. Over the trailing 12 months, IPG generated $9.5 billion in total revenue.

IPG extensive network of agencies and broad range of services give it a competitive advantage in the industry, especially compared to smaller competitors in the space. This includes IPG's heavy focus on data and analytics, as the company has made meaningful investments in technology and data-driven marketing solutions.

However, it goes without saying that IPG operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing industry. The company faces significant challenges from digital disruption, which is changing the way advertising and marketing services are delivered. IPG's ability to adapt to these changes and continue to innovate will be critical to its long-term success.

Meanwhile, it appears that IPG is adapting well to economic challenges, as it was able to grow total revenue by 13% YoY to $159 million during its fiscal third quarter. Importantly, this includes higher quality recurring revenue, with subscription revenue growth of 14% to $126 million, accounting for 80% of IPG's total sales.

Importantly, IPG is returning capital to shareholders, as it's repurchased 6.1 million shares over the first three quarters of the current fiscal year. On a percentage basis IPG retired a meaningful 2.3% of its outstanding shares last year, from 394 million at the end of 2021 to 385 million shares at the end of 2022. Share repurchases were also done in an accretive manner, as IPG's share price traded mostly in value range over the past 12 months. As shown below, IPG's forward PE currently sits at 12.3, and it traded well below that level for much of last year.

IPG Stock (Seeking Alpha)

Looking forward, I see reasons to be optimistic, as management has focused efficiencies. This includes reducing its real estate footprint by 7% last year. IPG is also preparing for accelerated shift towards digital advertising and upselling customers to higher tier services, as noted during the recent conference call:

What we're seeing play out are the accelerated technology-driven shifts in media and consumer behavior that our company had anticipated and against which we've made significant investments. Our expertise in first-party data management, performance media and accountable marketing solutions are all areas relevant to marketers looking to build their brands while also delivering business outcomes. Vital to our strong performance are our media, data and health care offerings. These specialized assets have evolved their offerings to combine marketing services with emerging communication channels and technology is to help clients find new ways to identify and interact with individual consumers.

Importantly for income investors, IPG pays a respectable 3.6% dividend yield that's well-covered by a 42% payout ratio. It also comes with a 9.5% 5-year CAGR (most recent raise was 7%) and 10 years of consecutive growth. This is also supported by a strong BBB rated balance sheet and a safe debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.6x.

Turning to valuation, I find IPG to be relatively attractive at the present price of $34.48 with a blended PE of 12.4, sitting well below its normal PE of 15.5 over the past decade. Analysts project 4% to 7% annual EPS growth over the next couple of years and have an average price target of $39.50, which could mean a potential total return in the high-teens over the next 12 months.

FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

IPG is well-positioned to benefit from the secular growth in digital advertising, driven by its strong data and analytics capabilities. It's also positioning the company for efficiencies and this includes reducing its real estate footprint. Meanwhile, IPG is demonstrating respectable growth and has been returning capital to shareholders through both share buybacks and a well-covered and growing dividend. While IPG is no longer cheap, it's reasonably attractive at present for potentially strong long-term income and returns.