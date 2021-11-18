Parkland: Debt Reduction And Shareholder Activism Could Make For An Interesting 2023

Mar. 24, 2023 11:30 AM ETParkland Corporation (PKI:CA), PKIUF
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Parkland is a large fuel retailer, operating its own refinery in British Columbia.
  • A recent acquisition helps to diversify away from being a fuel distributor.
  • The focus will be on debt reduction. Thanks to the majority of the debt consisting of fixed rate debt, I do not anticipate any issues despite the high debt level.
  • The net debt will decrease to just around C$4B by the end of 2025.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Gas and Diesel Refinery Waterfront Operation Near Residential Neighborhood

PamelaJoeMcFarlane/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Parkland (OTCPK:PKIUF) (TSX:PKI:CA) is a major fuel refiner, supplier and marketer in Western Canada where it operates the 55,000 barrel per day refinery in Burnaby, British Columbia. The company has been trying to

Chart
Data by YCharts

Income Statement

Parkland Investor Relations

DCF Calculation

Parkland Investor Relations

2023-2025 guidance

Parkland Investor Relations

Debt Breakdown

Parkland Investor Relations

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
18.7K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PKI:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a very small, almost negligible position in Parkland and could add to this position throughout the year, but I'm in no rush.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.