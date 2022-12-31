FatCamera

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) recently delivered beneficial sales guidance that includes sales growth and operating profit growth in both business segments. Considering the synergies expected from recent ambitious inorganic growth initiatives, new product offerings, and perhaps new acquisitions, I believe that this is a must-follow stock. There are obvious risks from the total amount of debt, failed acquisitions, or failed introduction of new products. However, after having a look at potential FCF growth, I believe that the company is not expensive.

Masimo: Many Products, Large Clients, And Internationalized

With more than 3 million connected devices today and millions of other technologies delivered over the past 10 years, Masimo Corporation is a health care business that intends to improve the quality of life of its customers. As shown in the table below, the company reports two business segments.

Source: 10-k

The health products segment mainly offers non-invasive monitoring technologies to monitor the treatment or condition of patients as well as connectivity technologies for hospitals, consisting of sensors, monitors, and software. These products are mainly sold to hospitals, emergency medical services, veterinarians, psychiatrists and psychologists, long-term care services, or end consumers, through their own sales channels, distributors, or original parts manufacturers such as GE Healthcare (GE), Hillrom, Mindray, Philips (PHG), Physio-Control, and Zoll, among others. These products are used to measure neural activity, hemoglobin flow, respiration monitoring, oximetry meters, neuromodulation technology, or patient position among other uses.

Management also reports another business segment that is not intended for health care. It manufactures, designs, and markets audio equipment, players, and solutions. Some of the clients are BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Maserati, McLaren and Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF) as well as commercial airlines which design and manufacture audio systems and headphones for passengers. The most recognized brands owned by Masimo in this segment are Bowers & Wilkins®, Denon®, Marantz®, Polk®, Definitive Technology®, Classe®, Boston Acoustics®, and HEOS®.

It is worth noting that the revenue from non-healthcare activities increased significantly in 2022. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Masimo did not report any revenue from non-healthcare activities, and in Q4 2022, sales stood at $265 million. In my view, some investors may claim that further increase in revenue growth from inorganic growth could justify very generous EV/FCF and EV/EBITDA valuations. With this in mind, I decided to run my own DCF model.

Source: Investor Presentation

Masimo has more than 10 manufacturing plants, of which three are wholly owned, located primarily in Japan, Mexico, and the United States, but also in China and some European countries such as the United Kingdom.

I believe that having a look today at the expectations for 2023 makes a lot of sense. The company expects sales growth close to 6%-8% with revenue growth from healthcare close to 8%-10% and sales growth from non-healthcare close to 2%-5%.

Source: Investor Presentation Source: Investor Presentation

Assets

In the last quarterly report, the company reported cash worth $202.9 million, trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $445.9 million, inventories of $501 million, and other current assets worth $158.8 million. Total current assets stand at close to $1.308 billion, more than two times the total amount of current liabilities.

Non-current assets include leases receivable worth $73.1 million, property and equipment of $402.5 million, customer relationships worth $201.6 million, and acquired technologies of $160.1 million. Besides, trademarks stood at $262 million with goodwill of $445.4 million, deferred tax assets of $102.5 million, and total assets of $3.210 billion.

Source: 10-k

Masimo recently obtained a significant amount of assets through inorganic growth. Goodwill increased, and customer relationships and intangible assets increased significantly. In the acquisitions of Sound United, goodwill represented close to 30% of the total amount paid. With this in mind, it is worth noting that impairment of goodwill of intangible assets could occur. As a result, market participants may dislike the recent acquisitions, and the demand for the stock may decline.

Source: 10-k

Liabilities

Accounts payable stood at $276.8 million with accrued compensation worth $89.3 million, deferred revenue and other contract-related liabilities of $80.6 million, and total current liabilities worth $630 million. Long-term debt is equal to $941.6 million, and total liabilities stand at $1871.7 million. The asset/liability ratio stands at 1x-2x, so I would say that the balance sheet appears in a good position.

Source: 10-k

The recent increase in long-term debt was quite impressive. In my view, if future synergies are obtained, and EBITDA and FCF trend north, we could expect new small acquisitions. Overall, it will depend on the performance of the most recent transactions.

My Financial Modeling Under Normal Conditions Implies A Valuation Of $180 Per Share

Under my base case scenario, I assumed that management will try to expand through new product categories, and will successfully maintain its leading position in technological innovation. As a result, I assumed that the revenue guidance given by Masimo for the year 2023 will be correct.

I also believe that further connection with the current consumer base and new relationships with original manufacturers to offer additional products will likely bring revenue growth. Besides, perhaps more expenditures in sales and marketing, increase in efficiency and capacity through the successful combination of its production conditions with partners and suppliers, and international expansion could bring further revenue growth.

Under this scenario, I assumed that the company would not make new strategic acquisitions and investments, so sales growth would most likely be lower than that in 2022.

My results included 2025 net income close to $289 million, depreciation and amortization of $136.1 million, and increase in trade accounts receivable of close to $45 million. Besides, with increase in deferred costs and other contract assets worth -$29 million, 2025 increase in accounts payable of $15 million, and increase in accrued liabilities of $8 million, 2025 CFO would be close to $426 million. If we also assume 2025 purchases of property and equipment of -$56 million, 2025 FCF would be close to $400 million.

Under my assumptions, I also included 2031 net income of $274 million with stock-based compensation close to $46 million, increase in trade accounts receivable of -$315 million, and decrease in inventories of $186 million. Also, with 2031 increase in accounts payable of $30 million, increase in deferred revenue of $16 million, and increase in income taxes payable of $4.6 million, the CFO would be close to $239 million. Finally, with a capex of -$61.8 million, 2031 FCF would be close to $240 million.

Source: My DCF Model Source: My DCF Model

Masimo stock traded at close to 110x FCF in the past, so I assumed an EV/FCF ratio a bit lower than that. Total FCF would therefore go from close to $400 million in 2023 to around $305 million in 2030. Also, with a WACC close to 8.05%, cash close to $202.1 million, and debt of $941.5 million, the implied equity valuation would stand at close to $9.455 billion, and the fair price would be around $180 per share. Considering the valuation of other analysts, I believe that my numbers are close to what many others in the market are thinking.

Source: My DCF Model

My Financial Modeling With More Acquisitions Of Non-Healthcare Assets Implies A Valuation Of $215 Per Share

Under my most optimistic case scenario, I assumed that debt holders will approve new acquisitions in the non-healthcare business segment. The numbers reported from previous acquisitions may turn out to be that good that management would be confident enough to increase leverage even more. As a result, inorganic growth would bring more revenue growth and FCF generation than in the previous case scenario. Besides, under this case, I also assumed that some of the technology offered by Masimo will become a bit more popular. For example, Masimo W1, the wellness watch from Masimo, may be used for many other reasons outside the hospital. Professional sports women and men may chose Masimo due to its expertise in the analysis of healthcare data.

Source: Investor Presentation

Under these conditions, I obtained 2031 net income of $315 million with depreciation and amortization of $166.75 million, increase in deferred revenue of $18.55 million, and increase in accrued liabilities of $32.55 million. Net cash provided by operating activities would stand at $346.55 million with 2031 capex of -$61.8 million and FCF close to $284.55 million.

Source: My DCF Model Source: My DCF Model

I also obtained 2031 FCF of $285.5 million, and with a WACC of 7.55%, the NPV of future FCF would be close to $12.55 billion. Besides, by assuming that Masimo acquires more companies using new debt and assuming a bit more debt than the debt reported today, I obtained a fair price of $215 per share.

Source: My DCF Model

Competitors

Concerning the segment of health products and the segment of audio products, the market in which Masimo participates is one of high competition and continuous technological innovation. The company often competes with other companies with greater financial resources and recognition. These competitors can develop products of similar quality at a considerably lower price.

In the health care segment, the largest international competitor is Medtronic plc (MDT). This company is joined by other competitors that have not historically participated in this market, but are developing or may soon develop products that compete with those from Masimo. They include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), and Apple Inc. (AAPL).

On the other hand, when it comes to audio products, the biggest competitors are Sonos (SONO), Bang & Olufsen (OTCPK:BGOUF), and Sony (SONY) among others. Considering that the main activity of Masimo Corporation is healthcare, I believe that the EV/FCF will be close to that of the healthcare industry.

Risks

Regarding the risks for this company, we find a great dependence on its major product lines, which comprise a large portion of the sales. In this regard, I need to mention the importance of the Masimo SET platform.

We currently derive a significant portion of our revenue from our Masimo SET® platform, Masimo rainbow SET® platform and related products. If these technologies and related products do not continue to achieve market acceptance, our business, financial condition and results of operations would be adversely affected. Source: 10-k We depend on our domestic and international OEM partners for a portion of our revenue. If they do not devote sufficient resources to the promotion of products that use our technologies, our business would be harmed. Source: 10-k

Besides, it is worth noting that the acquisition of Sound United may not bring the expected results, which may complicate the relations with debt holders. Masimo offered a significant amount of commentary in this regard.

Further, if we do not achieve the anticipated benefits from the Sound United Acquisition, our ability to service our indebtedness may be adversely impacted. Even if we achieve the anticipated benefits from the acquisition, we may be required to raise substantial additional financing to fund working capital, capital expenditures, acquisitions, or other general corporate purposes. Our ability to arrange additional financing and make payments of principal and interest on our indebtedness will depend on our future performance, which will be subject to general economic, financial, and business conditions as well as other factors affecting our operations, many of which are beyond our control. Source: 10-k

Finally, regarding the health care segment, costs in the market have risen sharply in recent years, leading to a new series of legal conditions and regulations. These market factors as well as a possible complication of a patient due to the use of its products could seriously affect the company's operations. As a result, we may see a deterioration of the brand, which may lead to stock price declines.

Conclusion

Masimo executed an ambitious plan to acquire related business models, which resulted in impressive sales growth. Management recently reported beneficial guidance that included sales growth and operating margin growth even without new acquisitions. Under my most optimistic case scenario, Masimo may be able to acquire new targets as the recent acquisitions would turn out to be very profitable. In any case, even taking into consideration risks from the total amount of debt, failed new product offerings, or failed mergers, I believe that the company could be worth more than what the market reports right now.