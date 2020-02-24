igorbondarenko/iStock via Getty Images

Inflation and what’s next amid the global banking crisis?

The breakdown of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) was due to a run on the bank; the bank was not insolvent or even close to insolvent. As of December 2022, SIVB was sitting on $5B in cash. Year-over-year gross loans were up 12%. Its Net Property Plant and Equipment was up 25%. Total Assets were up 0.23%, and Total Deposits were only down 8.5%. Silicon Valley’s collapse was more in part due to unjustified panic. Perfectly summarized by the NY Times, here’s a summary of the collapse:

“The collapse may have been an unforced, self-inflicted error: The bank’s management chose to sell $21 billion of bonds at a $1.8 billion loss, in large part, it appears, because many of those bonds were yielding an average of only 1.79 percent at a time when interest rates had risen drastically, and the bank was starting to look like an underperformer relative to its peers. Moody’s was considering downgrading its rating. The bank’s management — with the help of Goldman Sachs, its adviser — chose to raise new equity from the venture capital firm General Atlantic and also to sell a convertible bond to the public. It isn’t clear if the bond sale or the fund-raising, at least initially, had been made under duress. It was meant to reassure investors. But it had the opposite effect: It so surprised the market that it led the bank’s very smart client base of venture capitalists to direct their portfolio clients to withdraw their deposits en masse.”

SA Contributor, Cash Flow Hunter, captured the run with the snappy title, SVB Financial: That Wasn't A Run On The Bank; It Was A Sprint. In a short period, the markets experienced the 2nd largest U.S. bank failure ever, and the panic effect through the markets witnessed four of the biggest banks losing a combined total of $52B in market value. Many investors and financial analysts had been cautious going into 2023 on concerns of delinquencies, charge-offs, loan losses, and declining deposits. Consumer credit – particularly credit card spending – experienced a spike as increased debt is growing at a faster rate than people’s incomes. Wolfe Research analyst Bill Caracache points out:

"We expect delinquency rate formations to continue to rise over the coming months before accelerating later in the year as the long and variable lags associated with monetary policy (and expectation of) modest degradation in credit and higher net charge-offs (30% above 2019 levels, aided by denominator effects as loan growth ultimately slows)."

When you factor in banks selling investments to shore up portfolios, rising delinquencies, low deposit rates, and customers pulling deposits from their banks to raise cash, you get the crash of Silicon Valley Bank. In the first quarter of 2023, these conditions led many financial analysts to revise their earnings estimates down on banks like SIVB, Signature Bank, Silvergate Bank, Credit Suisse, and First Republic bank. All of these stocks were rated Strong Sell and Sell by Seeking Alpha Quant before the crisis on the back of poor Growth grades, declining EPS Revisions grades, and weak Momentum grades. Considered one of the biggest bank collapses in history, SVB set off a domino effect that included a nearly 90% YTD price decline of First Republic Bank (FRC), UBS’ acquisition of Credit Suisse (CS) whose share price fell 70% YTD, and billions in market value lost by four of the biggest banks. In addition, shares of regional banks plummeted.

Shares of Regional Banks Plummet on SVB Financial News

Shares of Regional Banks Plummet on SVB Financial News (Wall Street Journal)

SVB’s decline resulted in a swift FDIC takeover, at which time they stated in a press release:

“All insured depositors will have full access to their insured deposits no later than Monday morning, March 13, 2023. The FDIC will pay uninsured depositors an advance dividend within the next week. Uninsured depositors will receive a receivership certificate for the remaining amount of their uninsured funds. As the FDIC sells the assets of Silicon Valley Bank, future dividend payments may be made to uninsured depositors.”

With plans to sell off Silicon Valley Bank, the FDIC is seeking bids by 8:00 pm EST on March 22, 2023. The nosedive that financials have experienced on the heels of the SVB fiasco has the markets in a world of fear and confusion.

Fear & Greed Index (CNN Fear & Greed Index)

Despite the warning signs long before the crash, the FDIC is stepping in to offer a bailout in resolving to protect consumer deposits up to $250,000, panic has sent shockwaves and turned investor greed into fear.

One Bank’s Poison is Another Bank’s Opportunity

While some investors anticipated that financials would experience a fall in revenues in 2023 amid spiking inflation, the long-term benefits of diversified product offerings are one of the reasons I see the opportunity in buying strong-buy-rated bank and financial stocks amid the chaos. A common thread that you will find with the recommendations below is that they have strong Growth Grades and strong EPS Revision grades compared to the sector. Although these picks are not all banks, we are looking for where to invest in the financial sector as opposed to where one would deposit cash in a bank account.

2023 Top Ten Financial Stocks With Quant Strong Buy Ratings

2023 Top Ten Financial Stocks With Quant Strong Buy Ratings (SA Premium)

Where stocks like Silicon Valley Bank, Credit Suisse, and First Republic Bank carried negative analyst ratings, poor fundamentals, and lagged in their sectors, my ‘Strong Buy’ financial picks offer growth, excellent profitability, good long-term momentum, and solid EPS Revisions.

Financials With Strong Quant Grades

Financials With Strong Quant Grades (SA Premium)

Berkshire, StoneX, and Jackson all experienced strong (YoY) revenue growth at 9.3%, 35.5%, and 57%, respectively. The historical growth these institutions experienced contributed to their growth grade. They also have tremendous Total Cash positions at $128 Billion, $11.2 Billion, and $4.40 Billion. This helps the profitability grade for these companies.

Finally, the EPS Revision grades are a leading indicator and signal where professional analysts are increasing or maintaining their earnings estimates relative to the sector. These grades can be found on all the stocks that are followed by Seeking Alpha quant, and if you are worried about the stocks in your portfolio, they are easy to assess and evaluate. Using a list of your stocks or a spreadsheet, Seeking Alpha’s portfolio tool helps investors stay informed about the market news and identifies the quant grades for your holdings.

Investing in the Banking and Financial Sector

Seeking Alpha has a number of Strong Buys in the financial sector, and here is a list of our Top Financial stocks. Financial stocks offer advantages that include the ability to benefit during inflationary periods and diversification – many of which have benefitted from dividend income and rising interest rates that allow them in turn to charge higher rates to their customers. Nevertheless, the current turmoil is creating uncertainty, and some banks and financials may be vulnerable. As reported by BlackRock:

“The stock market can be volatile in the short term. It can decline substantially in a single day, creating fear amongst investors. But if you stay calm, you’ll find that the likelihood of a positive return grows higher the longer you stay invested.”

Impulsive short-term investing can have financial consequences

Impulsive short-term investing can have financial consequences (BlackRock, Bloomberg, Lipper)

Where markets can be volatile in the short term, staying invested for the long term can prove beneficial in achieving long-term financial goals. Whether the Fed, inflation, banking crisis, or overall economic downturn poses headwinds, meaningful investments, like selecting diversified stocks, can allow the ability to offset potential losses.

3 Top Financial/Bank Stocks to Buy for 2023

Long-time bank investor Warren Buffett has been in contact with Biden senior officials about the regional banking crisis. A believer in bank investments, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire once owned and operated a bank, and his portfolio of companies currently includes holdings of Bank of America (BAC), Bank of New York Mellon (BK), Ally Financial (ALLY), and a number of other financials. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is one of my top three picks– attractive on growth, profitability, momentum, and EPS revisions. Like my other financial picks, it is well-diversified and, therefore, less susceptible to the downside. With Biden and Buffett in talks, is the latter looking to buy the dip and bank on the banking crisis? Here are three stocks to consider with quant Strong Buy ratings.

Market Capitalization: $666.27B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 3/22): 2 out of 708

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 3/22): 1 out of 4

Wide economic moat Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a highly profitable, diversified financial company similar to an ETF or mutual fund that trades as a stock. With varied business units, one of its most profitable includes insurance which accounts for 20% - 24% of Berkshire's pretax earnings and includes the popular insurer Geico. With a large equity investment portfolio of property and casualty, BRK.B can use insurance premiums in advance of future claims to invest in the markets and other areas that have allowed it to generate underwriting gains over several decades. With the growth of auto insurance and Geico as one of the largest generators of premiums for Berkshire, as insurance shifts to a non-agent business model focused primarily online, the firm has been able to save on costs and increase profitability.

Berkshire’s most profitable insurance business over the last 20 years is BHPG, a conglomerate of several insurance operations offering specialty lines focused on healthcare, medical malpractice, worker’s compensation, and many more. The specialized areas and rarity in the insurance business allows for large premiums, which equate to big premium investments that can make up any losses as claims come about. In addition to real estate, railroad, manufacturing, and a slew of other operations, Berkshire is about as diversified as it gets, allowing for a robust outlook. With its moat and Warren Buffett at the helm, this stock comes at a premium.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Valuation & Momentum

Although BRK.B’s share price is -13% over the last year, investing over the long-term highlights an +87% price return over three years and a +57% return over five years. Despite a D+ valuation grade, this stock has bullish momentum and is a collection of high-quality businesses worth considering for a portfolio.

BRK.B Stock Momentum (SA Premium)

Quarterly, the stock outperforms its sector median peers, and as momentum improves, investors have the opportunity to purchase shares more actively, as the hope of stronger economic growth benefits the company’s growth and profitability.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Growth & Profitability

Boasting large equity holdings that include tech giant Apple Inc (AAPL) and financials such as American Express Company (AXP), Bank of America Corp (BAC), and U.S. Bancorp (USB), Warren Buffett feels “very good about the banks we own. They’re very attractive compared to most other securities I see (and)... it's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price,” Buffett told CNBC. Despite a Q4 earnings miss that was generally in line with expectations, Berkshire’s investment and derivatives portfolios declined 17.6% from $112.4B to $92.6B from the previous year. Despite the loss, profitability is still tremendous, highlighted by $37.2B cash from operations on hand, two analyst upward revisions over the last 90 days, and ~2.6B was used to repurchase Berkshire shares in Q4 for a total of $7.9B to end 2022. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment amid a banking crisis, Berkshire Hathaway’s strong portfolio still allows it to rank among Seeking Alpha’s top financial stocks. Up next: StoneX Group Inc.

2. StoneX Group Inc. ( NASDAQ: SNEX

Market Capitalization: $2.02B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 3/22): 21 out of 708

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 3/22): 1 out of 24

Through a unique blend of digital platforms, StoneX Group Inc. is a New York-based global financial services company that connects investors to an investing and trading ecosystem for the ability to operate and execute investment goals through one trusted partner. Serving more than 32,000 commercial and institutional and payment clients across 180 countries, StoneX is primed for growth and recently acquired Switzerland-based Cotton Distributors, which in the words of CEO of StoneX Brazil Fabio Solferini offers a “strong history, and market presence (to) make them a great fit for StoneX, especially in Brazil which is on track to become the top producing market of cotton. This transaction brings further value to StoneX’s commodities trading business through greater access to established and emerging markets, enhanced trading and hedging capabilities, and an experienced team of industry professionals.”

In addition to the acquisition and a strong showing through 2022, StoneX stock surged to its highest level in two months after an excellent FY Q1 2023 profit beat.

StoneX Stock Growth & Profitability

StoneX Group returned excellent first quarter results for the three months ending December 31, 2022, with an EPS of $3.62 that beat by $1.49 and sent its stock up as much as 13.8% following the news. StoneX, which has been trending up over the last year, is +28% over and maintains bullish momentum.

Despite volatility in the markets, for fiscal Q1 2023, some of StoneX’s highlights include a 45% increase in operating revenues, its EPS increase of 77% as indicated above, and a trailing 12-month net income of +75%.

StoneX Stock Fiscal Q1 2023 Highlights (StoneX Q1 2023 Investor Presentation)

With four distinct business segments, StoneX has managed to deliver tremendous Q1 2023 results, as highlighted below. StoneX offers its clients institutional-grade digital platforms and market intelligence for efficient trading opportunities to manage risk and improve business performance.

StoneX Stock Segment Results (StoneX Q1 2023 Investor Presentation)

In addition to a revenue of $654.8M that beat by more than 45% Y/Y, analysts have revised estimates over the last 90 days, resulting in this stock having an A+ revisions grade. With bullish momentum outperforming its sector median peers quarterly, not only is investor interest in purchasing shares of this stock rising, SNEX is undervalued. With a trailing P/E ratio of 8.45x, a more than 15% discount to the sector, and a trailing PEG ratio of 0.12, more than a 76% discount, consider this stock for a portfolio, along with my next discounted pick.

3. Jackson Financial ( NYSE: JXN

Market Capitalization: $3.05B

Quant Rating: Strong Buy

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 3/22): 31 out of 708

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 3/22): 1 out of 6

Highly discounted, the diversified financial, Jackson Financial, offers investment management services, retirement income, and savings products through its subsidiaries. Highlighted by A+ valuation, the current environment is perfect to take advantage of a discounted stock, with a forward P/E ratio at a near 50% discount relative to its peers.

JXN Stock Valuation Grade (SA Premium)

In addition to a strong P/E ratio, its trailing PEG of 0.01x compared to the sector's 0.51x is a more than 98% difference. Year-to-date, the stock is up nearly 6% with an experienced management team that prides itself on risk management, efficient and scalable operations, and industry-leading sales. Not only did Jackson Financial boost its stock buyback program by $450M, but its strong performance has also allowed it to increase its dividend from $0.55/share to $0.62/share for Q1 2023.

Jackson Financial Stock Growth & Profitability

Seeking Alpha Factor Grades rate investment characteristics on a sector-relative basis. As shown below, Jackson’s Factor Grades are strong, highlighted by tremendous growth and profitability.

JXN Factor Grades

JXN Factor Grades (SA Premium)

Beating top-and-bottom-line performance, JXN’s EPS of $5.66, which beat by $0.78, and revenue of $1.60B that beat by $185.37M has offered another consecutive improvement over the last several quarters. Boasting A+ growth and profitability, despite the challenges posed by the macro environment, Jackson delivered strong financial results to maintain its industry-leading operations and strong capital generation to remain a market leader with $15.7B in total annuity sales. In addition to $5.21B in cash available, I agree with Seeking Alpha contributor Bashar Issa, who writes,

“Our buy recommendation reflects JXN's leading position in the fixed annuities market and its sizeable share in the market for variable annuities, powered by its robust distribution and market channels underpinned by a solid back office infrastructure. Jackson Financial: Undervalued And Underfollowed Market Leader.”

With double-digit growth expected throughout 2023 and a 6.13% forward dividend yield, consider Jackson Financial as a top financial growth stock poised for upside, along with SNEX and BRK.B in 2023.

Consider The Opportunity To Take Advantage Of Beaten-Down Banking And Financial Stocks

With dominant market share and positions, BRK.B, SNEX, and JXN are strong buys in a volatile environment, offering the opportunity to take advantage of their current prices, which have fallen amid the banking crisis. Although Berkshire comes at a premium, these stock picks offer exposure to the financial sector and a potential inflationary hedge.

Each stock is strong on growth and profitability grades and offers product diversification to shield it from declines in income caused by the Fed’s tightening or declining deposits. Notably, amid the global banking crisis and 40-year high inflation, financials can make a significant amount of money from high-interest rates and generate revenue from multiple income streams. The financial sector can offer growth potential for investors as economies and businesses continue to expand. Financial institutions can benefit from loans at higher interest rates and an improving economy, which can drive demand for loans, mortgages, and other financial services. Also, compared to many other stocks in different sectors, these stocks are relatively inexpensive based on their valuation framework. The insurance aspect of these financials also offers alternative income streams that give each company the opportunity to invest premiums.

If you’re not sold on these three stocks, we have many other Top Rated Stocks for you to choose from to help ensure you are furnished with the best resources to make informed investment decisions.