Lumen Technologies: A Breakdown Of The Debt Exchange Offer

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
2.88K Followers

Summary

  • Last week, Lumen Technologies announced an exchange offer on 8 of the company's debt securities.
  • A breakdown of the exchange offer pricing reveals a concern regarding acceptance.
  • As a holder of one of the securities, I reveal my decision regarding the tender offer.

3D hands holding a smartphone and pointing at it

AntonioSolano

Last week, Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) announced an exchange offer with certain debtholders of the company’s notes. The company’s notes have fallen dramatically in price in 2023 and are now trading at deeply distressed levels. If holders of the

Lumen Notes Exchange Summary

SEC 8-K

Lumen Debt Exchange Offer Deadlines

SEC 8-K

Lumen Technology Exchange Offer Details

SEC 8-K

Lumen Technologies Debt Maturity Schedule

SEC 10-K

Lumen Debt Exchange Offer Pricing Premiums

Spreadsheet of Offer with FINRA Price at Close of Day Prior

Lumen Technologies Debt Exchange Details

SEC 8-K Offer Details with FINRA Pricing Last Above Tender Offer Amount

Lumen Technologies Debt Exchange Details

SEC 8-K Exchange Details with Probability Analysis

Lumen Technologies Debt Exchange Details

SEC 8-K Exchange Details with Caps and Probability Analysis

Lumen Technologies Debt Exchange Details

SEC 8-K Exchange Offer Principal Calculation Based on Probability Analysis

Lumen Technologies Debt Exchange Details

SEC 8-K Exchange Offer Interest Expense Calculation Based on Probability Analysis

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
2.88K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LUMN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own Lumen shares and Lumen bonds maturing in 2039.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.