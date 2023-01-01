AntonioSolano

Last week, Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) announced an exchange offer with certain debtholders of the company’s notes. The company’s notes have fallen dramatically in price in 2023 and are now trading at deeply distressed levels. If holders of the notes agree to tender, Lumen would issue $1.1 billion in new 10.5% coupon senior secured notes due in 2030. A premium offer has been placed on notes that are tendered by Wednesday, March 29th at 5pm Eastern Standard time. For the purposes of my analysis, I am using the early tender price for calculations.

SEC 8-K SEC 8-K

The exchange offer covers eight separate debt securities with maturities ranging from 2025 to 2042. The outstanding notes represent approximately $3.7 billion of the company’s $20 billion of outstanding long-term debt. While the offer addresses the next maturity wall being faced in 2025, it entirely skips over the $9.4 billion maturity wall coming in 2027. The pricing premium on the offer ranges from 16% to 38% (based on prices the day before the offer was released).

SEC 8-K SEC 10-K Spreadsheet of Offer with FINRA Price at Close of Day Prior

I have doubts that the tender offer will be successful. The main reason is because all of these securities were trading above their tender offer price in January. Two note issuances were trading above their tender offer price going into March. While trading volume on these notes has been robust, there are many short-term holders of the notes being asked to take a loss.

SEC 8-K Offer Details with FINRA Pricing Last Above Tender Offer Amount

I’m also impartial regarding whether I want the exchange offer to succeed based on some preliminary analysis. It is difficult to determine what percentage of notes will be tendered, therefore for the sake of probability, I placed the larger 2025 notes at 90% (because of their longer duration trading at discount) and everything else at 50% (essentially a coin flip).

SEC 8-K Exchange Details with Probability Analysis

I must adjust my numbers based on a couple of rules established in the exchange offer. First, there is a $400 million cap on both of the 2029 notes, therefore I need to slightly reduce the amount tendered of the lower priority notes. Second, there is a $1.1 billion cap on the total offering, making the 2042 note tender significantly smaller if the percentage of notes tendered holds up.

SEC 8-K Exchange Details with Caps and Probability Analysis

Based on these odds and the adjustment of the caps, Lumen could reduce its principal by $600 million through the exchange of $1.73 billion worth of notes into a new $1.1 billion offering. While the reduction in debt would be good to the balance sheet, there will be a cost. Since the new notes carry a higher interest rate, there is a good chance that Lumen will face a higher (albeit negligible) interest expense, which will represent a further negative on operating cash flows.

SEC 8-K Exchange Offer Principal Calculation Based on Probability Analysis SEC 8-K Exchange Offer Interest Expense Calculation Based on Probability Analysis

Overall, I am opting not to tender my 2039 for three reasons. First, the current price of these notes, yielding over 21% is deeply discounted compared to the benchmark interest rate of 15% for distressed debt. Holding this security is a hedge for me against lower interest rates where I expect pricing to improve if the Fed were to ease rates. Secondly, Lumen has still demonstrated its ability to generate free cash flow, even with the poor 2023 guidance. Third, should I accept the tender offer as a small retail holder, I will be given a proration of debt that will not be in $1,000 increments. Based on my broker's rules, I will be forced to hold $1,525 worth of notes to maturity (minimum offer plus proration). I’m not prepared to make that commitment.

Fortunately, the success or failure of Lumen Technologies does not depend on the outcome of this exchange offer. No imminent threat of bankruptcy exists, and the offer is (for the most part) cost neutral. If holders of the securities believe the company will turnaround, the value of these notes should be markedly higher once positive news arrives.

Information on each of the company’s notes related to the exchange offer can be found at: