Macerich: A Broken Clock Is Still Right Twice A Day

Mar. 23, 2023 5:52 AM ETThe Macerich Company (MAC)SPG, SPG.PJ, AMZN, SPY
Petar Mirkovic profile picture
Petar Mirkovic
1.52K Followers

Summary

  • Macerich is a REIT operating in the mall space that only narrowly managed to stay afloat during the pandemic by repeatedly lowering its dividend and materially diluting its stockholders.
  • It's a tragic tale of a truly disappointed shareholder base, that has been through two painful equity-eroding periods and has had more than one chance to be disappointed in management.
  • However, past misgivings have forced the management's hand into redefining their strategy and optimizing their asset portfolio in a way that could materially benefit shareholders over the long term.
  • Macerich is displaying the potential to become a true contrarian underdog turnaround story, currently being valued at a very attractive 5.26x P/FFO while offering a 7.24% dividend yield.
  • Similar to the concept of a broken clock that still tells the accurate time twice a day, the time might have finally come for Macerich to step up and deliver a compelling value-accretive strategy.

Girls having fun in the shopping center

martin-dm

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) is a Real Estate Investment Trust operating in the mall space that only narrowly survived the pandemic after repeatedly lowering its dividend and materially diluting its stockholders in a desperate attempt for the REIT

Macerich Mall REIT Historic Returns against S&P500 The Market

Macerich vs S&P500 10-Year Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

Regional Portfolio Diversification as per Investor Day 2022 Presentation

Regional Portfolio Diversification (Investor Day 2022 Presentation)

Macerich 10-year P/FFO and P/AFFO Decay as per TIKR

Macerich 10-year P/FFO and P/AFFO Decay (TIKR Terminal)

Macerich Management Executing Insider Buys

Insider Activity (OpenInsider)

Debt Summary as per Supplemental Information - Q4 '23

Debt Summary (Supplemental Information - Q4 '23)

This article was written by

Petar Mirkovic profile picture
Petar Mirkovic
1.52K Followers
A long-term-oriented value investor with a bottom-up fundamental approach. Passionate about investing and finance. Subscribed to the ideas and principles of value investing, whose philosophy was influenced by the lives and work of the likes of Charlie Munger, Howard Marks, Seth Klarman, and others.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.