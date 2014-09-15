Daniel Balakov

Overview

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) are two of the largest pipeline companies in the USA.

With operations spanning North America, ET and EPD generate huge amounts of revenue and cash flow. Although they don't compete directly with each other, their differences in business practices and management are constant themes here on Seeking Alpha.

But with collapsing banks, higher interest rates and a potential recession on the horizon, every asset-heavy stock is at risk to some extent.

In this article, I will compare the two's potential based on what may go wrong over the next 12 months.

Note that I use the terms "distribution" and "dividend" interchangeably.

1. With a combination of more than 160,000 miles of pipelines, ET and EPD pipelines span North America

As the map below shows, ET (114,000+ miles) and EPD (50,000 miles) have an enormous pipeline footprint. Both companies have their major concentrations of production facilities in Texas and are headquartered there, ET in Dallas and EPD in Houston.

The mileage has changed somewhat due to acquisitions and dispositions by both companies over the last year or so. ET sold its 51% interest in ET Canada for about $270 million in March. More importantly, ET acquired Enable Pipeline for stock in December 2021.

Energy Transfer

EPD has been acquiring assets also having acquired Navitas Midstream Partners in January 2022 for $3.25 billion in cash. Navitas added a valuable 1,750 miles of pipelines, mainly in the Midland basin where EPD resources are limited.

EPD

ET has a larger footprint extending into Florida, and ET has a large terminal presence in the North East.

ET was founded in 1996 and EPD in 1998.

2. Financial metrics

When we look at the financial metrics comparing the two companies on a TTM (Trailing Twelve Month) basis which in this case is the 2022 fiscal year for both companies, several metrics jump out indicating how underpriced ET is versus EPD.

Seeking Alpha and author

Looking at the yellow outlined items we can see that ET's price-to-sales ratio (Line 3) is less than 50% of EPD's, and ET's Gross Margin/Market Value (Line 8) is more than twice EPD's 35% to 13%. Those comparisons indicate that either ET is underpriced or EPD is overpriced relative to each other.

However, EPD's more conservative approach to debt shows an advantage relative to ET's. Both net debt (Line 12) and the Debt/EBITDA ratio (Line 14) show that EPD's debt and therefore their balance sheet are much better than ET's.

When it comes to FCF (Free Cash Flow) we see mixed results. FCF (Line 15) shows that EPD and ET are the same at about $6 billion but considering that ET's revenue is 53% higher, EPD's $6 billion indicates a much more efficient company.

But despite that ET's Price/FCF (Line 16) ratio is much lower than EPD's another indicator that ET is underpriced.

And finally, the Dividend Rate (Line 18) also shows that ET may be underpriced relative to EPD.

So based on the above metrics ET looks relatively undervalued compared to EPDs.

3. Analysts' ratings show both companies are extremely well-liked by analysts but not so much by quants.

Both Seeking Alpha writers and Wall Street analysts love, love, love these two stocks. The total of 64 Buy recommendations with 30 of those being Strong Buys and zero Sells, is by far the best 2 company ratings I have seen in any of my comparison articles.

Seeking Alpha and author

Interestingly enough, quants are not nearly as excited as the analysts, with a very modest "Hold" call for both stocks.

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

What do the quants know that the rest of us do not?

Perhaps it is related to the historical record of pipeline companies in general.

If we look at the prices for midstream companies from 2014 to the present, we can see a decided downward trend. That's 9 years and counting.

Seeking Alpha and author

So when considering any pipeline company, look carefully at the historical record shown above. It doesn't mean they won't go up from here, but there is a strong hint that the upside will be limited.

Note that the carnage is universal, and even a conservative stalwart like EPD has seen a crushing decrease in the share price of 36%.

The following chart compares ET versus EPD on a total return (including dividends) basis since September 15, 2014. It shows that over that extended time period when both stock's share prices dropped significantly, EPD returned a very modest profit of 8% to investors while ET lost 22%. One would have to question whether less than 1% per year return was worthy of an investment in EPD in 2014.

Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Pipelines are not the market's favorite pick right now and likely won't be in the future either. ESG and negative political headwinds will plague the market for the foreseeable future.

But that doesn't mean that there is no potential in any MLPs. In ET's case, the price is low enough that if it just gets back to the MLP median value on a P/E ratio and FCF (Free Cash Flow) basis, it could have a significant upside to at least $15 and maybe $20. And in the meantime, it's paying a healthy 10% distribution.

But even at $20, and I'm not sure that is possible under current political conditions, it would still be far below its historical high of about $34.

Seeking Alpha

In the meantime, ET's management has restored the distribution to its previous $1.22 per share, which at the current price results in a 10% dividend. On the other hand, EPD is conservatively managed and has raised its distribution for 24 straight years. But I don't see how you get much if any capital appreciation from EPD over the next year or so at least compared to ET. The following chart shows that for total return over the last year, ET substantially outperformed EPD by 29% to 7%. But even at that ET is undervalued according to most of the financial metrics.

Seeking Alpha

ET stock is a Buy as a turnaround candidate with an extremely high distribution yield.

EPD stock is a hold.