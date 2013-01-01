Infosys: Delivering Value While Helping Other Companies Succeed

Mar. 23, 2023 5:56 AM ETInfosys Limited (INFY)
BlackNote Investment profile picture
BlackNote Investment
79 Followers

Summary

  • Infosys, the second largest Indian company by market capitalization, is an IT consulting company that assists companies from different fields in their path towards digital transformation.
  • Its flexible and widely diversified business model permitted the company to thrive also during economic downturns and we can expect Infosys to keep succeeding in the future.
  • If we combine the prowess of its business model with the copious shares buyback done over the years, Infosys represents a good investment opportunity at today's prices.

Female financial advisor reviews documents on digital tablet

SDI Productions

Investment Thesis

Infosys (NYSE:INFY), the second largest Indian company by market capitalization, is an IT consulting company that assists companies from different fields in their path towards digital transformation.

Other than helping other companies succeed, Infosys has been

Infosys revenues

Infosys revenues (TIKR Terminal)

Infosys 5Y median operating margin & ROIC

Infosys 5Y median operating margin & ROIC (TIKR Terminal)

Calculation of Infosys FCFF

Infosys FCFF (Personal Data)

Infosys financial position

Infosys financial position (TIKR Terminal )

Calculation of Infosys training costs

Infosys training costs (Personal Data)

Calcualtion of Infosys expected growth rate

Infosys expected growth rate (Personal Data)

Calculation of Infosys future performances

Infosys performance projections (Personal Data)

Calculation of Infosys intrinsic value

Infosys intrinsic value (Personal Data)

Infosys shares outstanding

Infosys shares outstanding (TIKR Terminal)

This article was written by

BlackNote Investment profile picture
BlackNote Investment
79 Followers
I'm a financial analyst focused on stock analysis using the DCF model. My analysis focuses on US, European and Chinese companies for long-term investment opportunities. Check my youtube channel BlackNote Investments https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8rqJsIjenaprbw0446OxaQ

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.