Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Has Strong Upside Potential

Mar. 23, 2023 6:22 AM ETAurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)
Summary

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has strengthened its patent position in the industry and now has more clout as a marketer than just a developer of therapies.
  • Its lead product, LUPKYNIS, an immunosuppressive drug for lupus nephritis, appears to be a highly qualified product to capture a profitable market that offers growth opportunities.
  • LUPKYNIS is the first therapy of its kind to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration [FDA] and has also received approval in the EU and UK.
  • Everything seems really poised for higher sales and a reversal in the bottom line, which could potentially act as a powerful catalyst for higher share prices.
  • In recent days, fears of a financial crisis have created headwinds that have pushed stock prices down to more favorable levels.

Many Sectors, Including Biotechnology, Are Much Lower on Fears of a Financial Crisis

The crisis of part of the regional banking sector in the US and the financial problems of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) and the resulting

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

