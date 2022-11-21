Moderna Is Great Value For Money Right Now

Mar. 23, 2023 6:46 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)
Douglas McKenny profile picture
Douglas McKenny
253 Followers

Summary

  • Moderna’s share price has soared over 896% in the last 5 years, compared to just 60% for the S&P 500.
  • That success is built on the company’s Covid-19 vaccine.
  • As the pandemic eases, there are doubts over the company’s future profitability.
  • Moderna’s investments put it in a strong position to develop new products which can lead to more sustainable levels of profitability.
  • There is enormous margin of safety in the business.
Covid-19 Vaccine

carmengabriela

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was one of the great beneficiaries of the Covid-19 pandemic, thanks to its vaccine. However, as the pandemic has eased, investors have started to doubt the company, whose sole product is the Covid-19 vaccine. Although management aims to maximize returns from booster shots, many

This article was written by

Douglas McKenny profile picture
Douglas McKenny
253 Followers
An economics graduate with a passion for financial history; I apply my knowledge to markets in an effort to hopelessly predict trends and spot value. All opinions are my own and should not be taken seriously.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.