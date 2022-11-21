carmengabriela

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was one of the great beneficiaries of the Covid-19 pandemic, thanks to its vaccine. However, as the pandemic has eased, investors have started to doubt the company, whose sole product is the Covid-19 vaccine. Although management aims to maximize returns from booster shots, many countries across the world no longer have vaccine mandates, which likely puts a clock on how long sales will grow. The vaccine may be in secular decline. Much depends on Moderna’s ability to innovate, and, the mRNA technology and Moderna’s own past success and present investments, puts it in a position to develop other profitable products.

Moderna’s Moment in the Sun

It will surprise nobody on the planet that Moderna has been a sensationally good investment in the last five years, with results fueled by Moderna’s only commercial product, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, marketed as Spikevax. Over the last five years, the total shareholder return is over 896%, compared to nearly 60% for the S&P 500 (SPX) and nearly 32% for the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index.

Globally, the picture is slightly different in terms of the performance of the sector. The MSCI Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology and Life Sciences Index, in the last 5 years, has enjoyed an annual gross returns of 9.21% compared to 7.43% for the MSCI World.

As the Covid-19 pandemic has eased and many countries lifted their vaccine mandates, skepticism around Moderna’s business model has risen, along with skepticism, of the sustainability of the sector’s high, pandemic-driven profitability. Is Moderna a good bet for the future?

Spikevax Has Fueled Growth

In the last five years, revenue has grown from $135.07 million in 2018 to $19.26 billion in 2022, at a 5-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 169.67%. Let’s place that in historical perspective. Credit Suisse’s “The Base Rate Book” provides a repository of base rates for the 1950 to 2015 period that we will find useful. Just 1.3% of firms in that reference period experienced a 5-year sales CAGR of over 45%. In that era, the lean 5-year sales CAGR was 6.9% and the median was 5.2%.

Revenue derives from three streams: product sales, grant revenue and collaboration revenue. Moderna started recording its product sales after its COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, was authorized under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada in December 2020. Product sales have grown from $199.87 million in 2020 to $18.44 billion in 2022, at a 3-year CAGR of 351.82%. Since Moderna started recording product sales, they have been the predominant source of revenue. In 2022, product sales were 95.7% of total revenue.

In January 2022, the FDA approved Moderna’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for Spikevax. Similar approvals occurred in other jurisdictions across the world. Spikevax is Moderna’s first product to be licensed in the United States, and it has been authorized for use or approved by regulators in over 70 countries. In August 2022, Moderna received an EUA for its Omicron BA.4/BA.5 targeting bivalent booster vaccine, mRNA-1273.222, for people aged 18 years and older, and then received similar adolescent and pediatric approvals. mRNA-1273.222 has also been authorized in the European Union, Canada and Japan, and, the European Union, Japan and other key markets have also authorized it for adolescent populations. In Q3 2022, Moderna also received authorizations for its Omicron BA.1 targeting bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine, mRNA-1273.214, in the European Union, Japan, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and other markets. This will serve to diversify product sales and de-risk growth, at least somewhat.

Moderna also receives revenue from government-sponsored and private organizations such as Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and from strategic alliances with AstraZeneca (AZN), Merck (MRK) and Vertex (VERX) to discover, develop, and commercialize potential messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines. In terms of grant revenue, in 2022, BARDA contributed 95.88% of total grant revenue. Last year, grant revenue contributed about 2% of total revenue.

Regarding collaboration revenue, in 2022, Merk contributed 70.23% of total collaboration revenue. In 2022, collaboration revenue contributed around 2.28% of total revenue.

In 3Q 2022, Moderna decided to end its collaborations as of November 21, 2022. Given that, the company recognised $76 million in deferred revenue as collaboration revenue for Q3 2022.

Investing in Innovation

Moderna’s operating expenses have risen, naturally, as a consequence of its need to scale Spikevax and as the business has invested in diversifying its pipeline with the rewards of Spikevax’ success. Operating expenses are broken up into three streams: cost of sales, research and development (R&D), and selling, general and administrative (SG&A). In 2022, cost of sales was responsible for over 55% of operating expenses, Moderna’s R&D costs amounted to 33.48% of operating expenses, while SG&A expenses were about 11.5%.

R&D are the investments in innovation that Moderna makes. R&D spending has grown from $274.72 million in 2018 to $3.3 billion in 2022, at a 5-year CAGR of 64.41%. Management expects R&D spending to rise to $4.5 billion in 2023. R&D spending is the kind of expense that we should not only expect to see rise, but want to see rise. In the short-term, investors may want Moderna not to invest so much in R&D because that could increase the short-term value of the business, but, in the long run, investments in innovation increase the likelihood that the company will discover a product or set of products that can fuel growth in corporate value the way that Spikevax did. Moderna’s R&D costs are incurred during the development of its platform; drug discovery to uncover development candidates; preclinical, nonclinical, and clinical development; development of its manufacturing technology and infrastructure; and the running of its digital infrastructure during drug discovery and clinical trials. The costs are broken up into personnel-related expenses; expenses resulting from third-party agreements; expenses due to developing manufacturing capabilities and buying materials for preclinical studies, clinical trials and pre-launch inventory; expenses due to procuring materials, laboratory supplies, and non-capital equipment; upfront fees and milestones paid to third-parties for licenses and technologies with no future technological application; facilities, depreciation and amortization and other such costs.

Moderna has, of course, already shown that it can be incredibly innovative. Moderna focuses on RNA therapeutics, primarily mRNA vaccines. RNA therapeutics are a new kind of medications based on ribonucleic acid, hence the acronym, RNA. While research on RNA therapeutics has been done since the 1990s, and achieved immense success with cancer therapy in the 2010s, it was only in 2020 and 202 that they really achieved global success. This was because RNA therapeutics were used to develop vaccines to fight off the coronavirus. The collaboration between Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) resulted in the first mRNA vaccine approved by a regulator, and Moderna followed that up with its own vaccine. There are four main kinds of RNA therapeutics: mRNA, antisense RNA (asRNA), RNA interference (RNAi), and RNA aptamers. mRNA-based therapy is the only one of the four which is based on triggering protein synthesis within cells, which makes it very useful in developing vaccines.

mRNA, which is a single-stranded RNA molecule, is complementary to one of a gene’s DNA strands. An mRNA molecule carries a piece of the DNA code to another part of a cell to make proteins. DNA therapeutics typically require access to the nucleus in order to be transcribed into RNA, and the degree to which it works is a function of the nuclear envelope breakdown that occurs during cell division. mRNA therapeutics, on the other hand, can operate outside the nucleus because it is translated as soon as it has reached the cytoplasm. mRNAs, compared to plasmids and viral vectors, do not have to be integrated into the genome and so, there is no risk of insertional mutagenesis, which makes mRNA ideal for cancer vaccines, tumor immunotherapy and infectious disease prevention. It is, perhaps, for these reasons that Moderna refers to mRNA as the “software of life”. With that in mind, the distribution of its R&D spending by modality makes perfect sense.

The COVID-19 pandemic really highlighted the firm’s ability to go from drug discovery to commercial product. Within 11 months, Moderna had designed its COVID-19 mRNA-1273 vaccine, and conducted its Phase 1 to 3 clinical trials, obtained an EUA, in the United States, and an Interim Order from Health Canada. It is the Covid-19 pandemic that turned Moderna into the fast-growing, profitable business that it is today.

Moderna’s investments in R&D are directed toward booster shots for COVID-19 of the current vaccine or of vaccines adjusted to tackle significant variants. The firm believes that success in this area will allow it to diversify its product pipeline. In doing so, a third aim will be achieved, which is to generate human proof-of-concept data for autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases, oncology and rare diseases. This, will in turn, allow Moderna to expand the impact of mRNA technologies on patients.

In the last three years, the number of development programs in active clinical trials has risen from 13 to 35, at a 3-year CAGR of 40.43%. Similarly, the number of development programs has risen from 25 to 48, at a 3-year CAGR of 24.29%.

Whether any of this leads to another big breakthrough, is hard to say. Certainly, the technology is promising, and the nature of the work tilts the odds in Moderna’s favor as opposed to more traditional pharmaceutical companies.

Most recently, Moderna announced that their mRNA-1345 vaccine is 83.7% effective against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults aged 60 and older. mRNA-1345 has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA. The infectious disease franchise is growing, and the drugmaker has made huge strides in personalized cancer vaccines, rare diseases and cardiology.

Moderna Has Achieved Profitability

Typically, fast-growing firms grow without making any profits, but Moderna has been able to grow profitably. Between 2018 and 2022, gross profits rose from $135.07 million to $13.85 billion, at a 5-year CAGR of 152.44%. Gross profitability, which scales gross profits by total assets, rose from 0.07 in 2018 to 0.54. This is very impressive, considering that Robert Novy-Marx’ research shows that 0.33 and above marks a stock out as attractive. Gross profitability is also a better signal of attractiveness than a price-earnings (P/E) multiple.

Moderna’s operating income rose from -$413.27 million in 2018 to $9.42 billion in 2022. Once again, this is really a testament to the power of a breakthrough discovery to transform a business. In that time, operating margin, similarly, rose from -305.97% to 48.9%. Moderna’s operating margin is higher than the mean operating margin, 15.7%, and the median operating margin, also 15.7%, of the health care sector, in our reference period.

Further emphasizing Moderna’s profitability, net income rose from -$384.7 million in 2018 to $8.36 billion in 2022. Given the negative values, we obviously cannot calculate a CAGR, but it is clear that its earnings growth is uniquely high, considering that the mean 5-year earnings CAGR for our reference period was 7.3% and the median 5-year earrings CAGR was 5.9%.

Thanks to Spikevax, Moderna’s free cash flow (FCF) and return on invested capital (ROIC) dramatically improved in 2020 and 2021. In the last five years, FCF has risen from -$436.6 million in 2018 to $4.58 billion in 2022. Similarly, ROIC has been lifted from the doldrums, from -40.7% in 2018 to 57.1% in 2022. Given the correlation between ROIC and future firm value, it is not surprising that as ROIC has increased, so too has the company’s value.

However, it is hard to assess just how good management has been in terms of allocating capital. There is a great deal of uncertainty and sheer luck that goes into drug discovery. Would Moderna be such a large and successful company without the intervention of the Covid-19 pandemic? That is highly unlikely. Much of the explosion in ROIC should be seen as reflective of scientific achievement and sheer luck, rather than a considered policy of capital allocation. It is notable that in the letter to shareholders, Stéphane Bancel, the chief executive officer, does not mention capital allocation or anything related to that. One could argue that investing in areas with high unmet needs will naturally lead, assuming successful drug discovery, to profitability, but there has to be a clearer way to analyze capital allocation activities from a financial rather than a purely scientific perspective.

Valuation

Moderna has a P/E multiple of 7.56, reflecting the deep distrust that the market has had as the COVID-19 pandemic has eased. The MSCI Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology and Life Sciences Index has a P/E multiple of 19.39 compared to a P/E multiple of 18.23 for the MSCI World. As for the S&P 500, it has a P/E multiple of 21.4. Moderna looks remarkably undervalued on a relative valuation basis. Furthermore, with a gross profitability of 0.54 and an FCF yield of 9.2%, Moderna appears very profitable and to have FCF trading at a very attractive level. There is of course profound uncertainty underlying the business, but there is sufficient margin of safety for an investor to bet on the company.

Conclusion

Moderna made history as the second company to develop an mRNA vaccine for Covid-19. That success has delivered an enormous windfall for investors. However, with the easing of the Covid-19 pandemic, investors have become fearful that Moderna is in decline. However, the mRNA technology has already shown itself to be very effective, the business has made strides toward diversifying its products, and the business has enough in the pipeline to deliver new products within the near-term. While Moderna may never again achieve the kind of success it did in 2020 and 2021, it can use its pipeline to build a sustainable model. There is sufficient margin of safety for investors to bet on Moderna stock.