3 High Yield Bank Stocks That Likely Won't Go To $0

Mar. 23, 2023 6:59 AM ETPSTVY, USB, RY, RY:CA, UBS
Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
8.2K Followers

Summary

  • The past month saw several bank stocks "go to $0," as they failed and their shares stopped trading.
  • This got a lot of investors nervous about the banking sector.
  • Fortunately, the large banks are collecting deposits from the smaller banks, and improving their capital position in the process.
  • However, they have still gone down in price like the regional banks, so their yields are now higher than before.
  • In this article, I explore three high-yield bank stocks that are unlikely to go to $0.

Modern bank glass building. Shallow depth of field. 3D render.

-slav-

The month of March saw several bank stocks go to $0 due to bank runs. Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank all failed, while Credit Suisse was saved at the last minute by a

This article was written by

Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
8.2K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.