A delicate balance

Policymakers at the Fed are treading a tightrope as they seek to balance their role as providers of stable prices and financial stability. The FOMC voted unanimously yesterday to raise the target for the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point to a range of 4.75% to 5%, seeking a compromise between pausing its rate hike cycle due to the current banking crisis and prior expectations of 50 bps to counter stubbornly high inflation. It marked the ninth straight meeting that the central bank raised rates, though it's far from clear what may lie ahead despite a press conference from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.



The transcript: "It's possible that this [banking crisis] will turn out to have very modest effects - these events will turn out to be very modest effects on the economy, in which case - and inflation will continue to be strong, in which case, you know, the path will look - might look different. It's also possible that this potential tightening will contribute to significant tightening in credit conditions over time, and in principle, if that - that means that monetary policy may have less work to do. We simply don't know."



Powell also reiterated that there continues to be "so much uncertainty," though the 2023 dot plot was unchanged, predicting a year-end peak around 5.1%. Since "rate cuts are not in our base case," that would suggest the Fed is only planning one more rate hike this year, which is unchanged from the last estimate in December. Language of "some additional policy firming" was used instead of "ongoing increases," but the uncertainty factor hit equity markets, and further comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about uninsured bank deposits didn't help the situation.



SA commentary: "The combined effect of Powell's and Yellen's remarks was to increase the concerns of market participants about the risk of a U.S. recession later in 2023," wrote James Kostohryz, Investing Group author of Successful Portfolio Strategy. However, "there is a striking dissonance in financial markets' pricing," noted SA contributor Franklin Templeton Investments. "The prediction of sharp Fed rate cuts would suggest a deep recession, perhaps precipitated by a credit crunch or a more extensive banking crisis." (258 comments)

Palm swipe

Hungry for a bread bowl, but forgot your wallet at home? Panera Bread has you covered. The café chain is piloting Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) palm-scanning technology in St. Louis, and hopes to expand the trial to a dozen or more locations over the next few months. Called Amazon One, the biometric scanners will be linked to Panera loyalty program accounts, and are already in use at Amazon-owned Whole Foods and Amazon Go stores, as well as some stadiums and arenas. When Amazon rolled out palm-scanning in 2020, it began partnering with Visa (V) to test out transactions, and discussed the project with Mastercard (MA), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Synchrony Financial (SYF).

Do your homework?

Bond investors were outraged this week after the shotgun wedding between Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) and UBS (NYSE:UBS) wiped out $17B worth of so-called AT1 debt. The complaint was that while they were completely annihilated, equity shareholders - while they also lost a ton of money - received payouts at the stock's takeover value, apparently in contradiction to the hierarchy of restitution. "The AT1 instruments issued by Credit Suisse contractually provide that they will be completely written down in a 'viability event,' in particular if extraordinary government support is granted," Swiss regulator FINMA declared in a statement, though that clause of the prospectus was apparently left unnoticed by some of the most sophisticated players on Wall Street. U.S. bond investors are still preparing to sue the Swiss government over the debacle (PIMCO, for instance, reportedly lost some $340M as a result of the debt write-off). (4 comments)

Taking aim

The SEC's crypto crackdown looks set to continue after Coinbase (COIN) revealed it had received a Wells Notice from the agency. Potential charges were not specified, but an enforcement action alleging violations of securities laws is expected, which may relate to the exchange's spot market, staking service Coinbase Earn, Coinbase Prime and Coinbase Wallet. Shares of Coinbase slid 14% AH on Wednesday following the news, but with the stock doubling this year, does it represent a buying opportunity? Check out the latest article from SA contributor Josh Arnold, author of Investing Group Timely Trader. (93 comments)