Nasdaq, S&P futures rebound from post-Fed slump as markets price in no more hikes. J&J ( JNJ ) turns to Supreme Court to OK unit bankruptcy plan for talc lawsuits - report. Coinbase ( COIN ) stock slides 14% after the bell as SEC warns of potential charges . Learn more about these stocks with Seeking Alpha Premium

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.