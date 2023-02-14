Tracking Ole Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global Portfolio - Q4 2022 Update

Mar. 23, 2023 8:08 AM ETAMP, AMZN, APG, BMRN, BSX, CB, CSX, ELV, FTNT, GE, HDB, INTU, MA, MCK, META, MSFT, MU, ROIV, RPRX, STX, TMO, UNH, V1 Comment
John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
22.82K Followers

Summary

  • Halvorsen's 13F portfolio value decreased from $21.66B to ~$19.98B this quarter. The number of positions decreased from 88 to 53.
  • Viking Global increased Amazon and UnitedHealth while decreasing General Electric, Meta Platforms, and Boston Scientific. They also dropped T-Mobile and Parker-Hannifin.
  • The top three positions are Visa Inc., Amazon.com, and Elevance Health. Together, they are at ~16% of the portfolio.

Small Tiger

Antagain

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Ole Andreas Halvorsen's 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Viking Global's regulatory 13F Form filed on 2/14/2023. Please

Ole Andreas Halvorsen - Viking Global's Q4 2022 13F Report Q/Q Comparison

Ole Andreas Halvorsen - Viking Global's Q4 2022 13F Report Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

This article was written by

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
22.82K Followers
Focused on analyzing 13F reports & building tools to help DIY investors generate absolute returns through exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META, AMZN, BMRN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.