Weighing Apple Using 3 Distinct Scales: Skyworks Solutions, Qorvo And Cirrus Logic

Mar. 23, 2023 8:36 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)CRUS, QRVO, SWKS1 Comment
Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
2.73K Followers

Summary

  • Early February guidance by key Apple suppliers suggest that analysts' estimate of $93 billion for the March quarter might be in line.
  • We haven't found updates that would alter the estimate.
  • We aren't trying to predict price action.
  • If Apple reaches the analyst target revenue, Cirrus Logic's revenue will likely be at or slightly above the upper end of guidance being $400 million.
  • Apple could sell between 52-55 million iPhone units in March.

Scale

patrickheagney/E+ via Getty Images

With Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) practice of hiding its hand, outside sources become invaluable when weighing in balance coming quarters especially the next quarter. A few companies, Cirrus Logic (CRUS), Skyworks Solutions (

This article was written by

Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
2.73K Followers
I have been an investor for several decades enduring the 87 crash, 2000 crash, and 08 crash. I do use trading systems developed with TradeStation. I have enjoyed the rewards from both buy and hold and trading. My professional experiences includes several decades as a process control engineer. I hold a JD from an eastern law school.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRUS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.