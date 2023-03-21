Coinbase Stock: The Downtrend Could Be Stronger Than You Think

Mar. 23, 2023 8:44 AM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)BTC-USD7 Comments
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Although COIN is ranked as the best player in its industry, I believe the stock is likely to fall further.
  • Somehow COIN's FY2027 EPS growth is expected to be 350% on a 48.44% [both YoY] revenue decline.
  • At the moment, COIN's YTD growth appears to have plateaued and absorbed the recent BTC rally.
  • Coinbase's assets under management are shrinking and the trend is expected to persist.
  • I rate COIN stock as a Sell with a target price of $53 per share in the medium term.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

3d rendering cryptocurrency price collapse crisis.

Passakorn Prothien

Intro & Thesis

From the beginning of the year through March 21, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) stock rose more than 137% before immediately falling 8.16% on March 22, and then dropping another >15% [post-market] following comments from SEC staff about a possible

Coinbase stock plummets

Seeking Alpha, the author's compilation

Seeking Alpha, COIN stock, Quant Rating System

Seeking Alpha, COIN stock, Quant Rating System [author's notes]

COIN stock and BTC price

YCharts, author's compilation, and notes

Seeking Alpha, COIN's Earnings Estimates

Seeking Alpha, COIN's Earnings Estimates

Seeking Alpha, COIN's Earnings Estimates

Seeking Alpha, COIN's Earnings Estimates [author's notes]

Chart
Data by YCharts

Business of Apps, Coinbase

Business of Apps, Coinbase

Openinsider.com, COIN stock

Openinsider.com, COIN stock [author's notes]

Citi Research data, the author's notes

Citi Research data, the author's notes

COIN stock's technical analysis

TrendSpider Software, COIN stock [4-hour], the author's notes

Struggle to navigate the stock market environment?

Beyond the Wall Investing is about active portfolio positioning and finding investment ideas that are hidden from a broad market of investors. We don't bury our heads in the sand when the market is down - we try to anticipate this in advance and protect ourselves from unnecessary risks accordingly.

Keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of what Wall Street is buying/selling with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! Now there is a free trial and a special discount of 10% - hurry up!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
3.77K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

Chief investment analyst at a small Singapore-registered family office. A generalist in nature. Mainly focused on special situations, IPOs, and undercovered/hidden stocks. Ranked in the top 4% of financial bloggers by Tipranks (as of June 17, 2022, compared to the S&P 500 Index over 1 year).

BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

DM me in case you're interested in investment consulting services.



**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.