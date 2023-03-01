Market Hears Dovish Fed Hike And Sells Dollars

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.49K Followers

Summary

  • The dollar remains under pressure following the Federal Reserve's rate hike.
  • The Norwegian krone is the strongest of the G10 currencies today, up more than 1%, spurred by a 25 bp hike and a commitment to do more.
  • Hong Kong rallied 2.3% and its index of mainland shares jumped nearly 3%, but most other large bourses outside of China and Taiwan fell.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is snapping a three-day advance and is off nearly 0.75% in late morning turnover.
  • After a poor showing yesterday, US index futures are trading with a firmer bias.

Stock quotes graphs and American dollar bill

Konoplytska

Overview

The dollar remains under pressure following the Federal Reserve's rate hike. The market thinks it heard that the Fed was done hiking, even though Fed Chair Powell held out the possibility that "some additional firming may be necessary." The Norwegian krone

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.49K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.