ARDC: This 10.8%-Yielding Credit CEF Remains A Buy

Mar. 23, 2023 9:14 AM ETAres Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC)
ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
Investing Groups

Summary

  • We revisit the credit CEF ARDC.
  • ARDC features an attractive income profile with significant floating-rate exposure and majority of its liabilities in fixed-rate format.
  • The fund has raised its distribution twice over the past year.
  • ARDC continues to trade at a wider discount to the sector average, making for a good entry point.
  • I do much more than just articles at Systematic Income: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Stock Market Capital Gains Increasing From A Bull Market

Darren415

In this article, we take another look at the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC). The fund has recently released its latest semi-annual shareholder report and we take this opportunity to highlight the key numbers.

In our previous

Ares

Ares

Ares

Ares

Ares

Ares

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Systematic Income

Systematic Income CEF Tool

Systematic Income CEF Tool

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
8.59K Followers
Income investing across BDCs, CEFs, ETFs, preferreds, baby bonds and more.

At Systematic Income our aim is to build robust Income Portfolios with mid-to-high single digit yields and provide investors with unique Interactive Tools to cut through the wealth of different investment options across BDCs, CEFs, ETFs, mutual funds, preferred stocks and more. Join us on our Marketplace service Systematic Income.

Our background is in research and trading at several bulge-bracket global investment banks along with technical savvy which helps to round out our service. 

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.