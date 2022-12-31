Alarm.com's Q4: Going In The Right Direction

Mar. 23, 2023 9:36 AM ETAlarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM)
Unlevered Investor profile picture
Unlevered Investor
1.08K Followers

Summary

  • The hardware segment keeps decelerating, however, the management seems to have everything under control and a clear strategy to continue executing well.
  • The price increase put in place in early 2022 was the real tailwind of the improved gross margins in the hardware segment.
  • I maintain a Neutral rating with a new fair value of $45.51/share.

CCTV view of burglar breaking into home through window with crowbar. Protection of private residential building with help of an external video surveillance system. an application on smartphone screen

Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

4Q22 Results Overview

After Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) ("the company") reported the Q4 2022 fiscal results the market reacted with shares falling ~ 3% in response to such developments.

For Q4, revenues came in at $208M, up ~ 6.6% over the prior year, and slightly

revenue

Author's Estimates

Roe

Author's Estimates

valuation

Author's Estimates

key metrics

Author's Estimates

This article was written by

Unlevered Investor profile picture
Unlevered Investor
1.08K Followers
The stock market is a means to achieve Financial Freedom and I hope I will be able to help you in achieving it. Through my articles, I would like to share my point of view and I would like to get constructive feedback from you! My investment horizon is 1-2 years; I take long and short positions

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALRM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.