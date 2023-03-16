Skyclarys' Positive Reception By FDA And Medical Community Bolsters Reata's Future

Mar. 23, 2023 9:43 AM ETReata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA)
Summary

  • Reata Pharmaceuticals recently received FDA approval for Skyclarys, the first drug approved to treat Friedreich's ataxia (FA) in adults and adolescents aged 16 years and older.
  • Skyclarys is expected to experience significant utilization among FA patients, with a potential peak annual revenue between $800 million and $1 billion in the US alone.
  • The competitive risk for Skyclarys is relatively low, as many potential competitors are in early development stages or have faced setbacks in clinical trials.
  • Reata will benefit from Skyclarys' orphan drug exclusivity, providing seven years of market protection from potential generic competitors.
  • Although there are uncertainties and risks linked to bringing a new drug to market, Reata Pharmaceuticals offers an appealing investment opportunity with considerable growth potential. Reata stock is currently a "Hold," but consider buying on dips.
Introduction

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) is a commercial-stage company specializing in the development of small-molecule therapeutics with unique mechanisms of action. Their focus is on treating severe diseases with few or no approved treatments. Skyclarys, one of Reata's primary programs, is an FDA-approved drug

As a Registered Nurse holding a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), I maintain a strong focus on biotechnology, ensuring that I remain current with the latest treatment recommendations and market trends. My commitment to meticulous research and the creation of comprehensive written materials on the subject is driven by both my passion for the field and my professional experience. Having had significant direct interactions with patients, I leverage my analytical skills to provide unique and insightful perspectives on biotechnology-related topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide informational content only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice with regard to "Buy/Sell/Hold/Short/Long" recommendations. The predictions made in this article regarding clinical, regulatory, and market outcomes are the author's opinions and are based on probabilities, not certainties. While the information provided aims to be factual, errors may occur, and readers should verify the information for themselves. Investing in biotech is highly volatile, risky, and speculative, so readers should conduct their own research and consider their financial situation before making any investment decisions. The author cannot be held responsible for any financial losses resulting from reliance on the information presented in this article.

