Wacker Chemie (OTC:WKCMF) expects 1Q23 sales to fall 18% year over year and EBITDA to fall 60% year over year, both of which reflect softer demand and prices from the tough comp in 1Q22. As a result, in my opinion, FY23 earnings remain gloomy, as it is uncertain when demand will recover and the magnitude of that recovery. Especially considering the firm's high exposure to the construction market, from which I anticipate a sluggish recovery, and the unfavorable supply outlook in for Silicones and Polysilicon, it makes me feel even more uncertain about FY23 outlook. Furthermore, WKCMF's relatively large presence in Europe may create structural headwinds as energy costs in Europe are expected to remain higher than in other regions in the coming years. However, if I were to play devil's advocate, I would argue that the stock will continue to be supported by the market due to expectations of future growth driven by direct and/or indirect support from changes in EU policy regarding the company's solar polysilicon business. Taking everything into account, I'm taking a wait-and-see stance and waiting for more concrete policy details before investing.

In general, WKCMF's 4Q22 results are in line with the previously announced numbers. What is new and important is that management has signaled a sluggish start to the year, citing decreased demand in key markets like construction, decreased commodity Silicone product prices, and increased raw material costs in inventory. More specifically, management has guided to a drop in EBITDA of at least 60% from the very high 1Q22 base, and possibly across all key segments, to a midpoint of €265 million in 1Q23. For FY23, at the midpoint of €1.25 billion, EBITDA guidance is also slightly lower than the consensus estimate. Another thing that is slightly worrisome and difficult to underwrite as of right now is that WKCMF will need to see a significant acceleration in earnings growth for the rest of FY23 if consensus is to be true. While not completely out of the question, the current climate makes it difficult for investors to take the plunge. Because of this, I believe the market will focus heavily on WKCMF order book this year.

The European Union Commission has proposed a target of at least 40% local manufacturing capacity by 2030 for key identified strategic net-zero technologies like solar PV as part of the Europe Net-Zero Industry Act. The biggest worry is whether or not Europe will be able to maintain this goal with its meager EU-based manufacturing capacity. In particular, a 24 GW goal for domestic solar PV manufacturing capacity by 2030 was mentioned, which will necessitate 65-70k tons of polysilicon capacity in Europe. This number is considerably higher than the maximum capacity of the WKCMF in Germany. Looking at this from a positive lens, it would means that WKCMF can sell out its existing European capacity to customers in the region. This news should please investors because it lessens the strain and volatility of this industry due to the fierce competition in the Chinese market.

Given the wide range of outcomes and the uncertainty, I attempt to frame the bull and bear case for WKCMF. For the bull case, I think that union and national subsidies and incentives for supporting solar projects will be better than expected if reshoring of manufacturing activities occurs. The combination of this and the return of prepayments will make investments in polysilicon expansion projects to meet demand more appealing. With any luck, the reforms to the European Union's power market will keep electricity prices in Europe at historically low levels for the foreseeable future. In contrast, in the bear case, I expect European power prices to rise again to high levels without any support from the government. When added to China's polysilicon output, this will drive prices so low that WKCMF will lose money producing it. Subsidies and incentives won't be enough to save the reshoring effort.

Overall, the bull case for WKCMF is strong due to the potential for reshoring and sustained power prices, while the bear case suggests that government support is crucial to earnings.

As for my base case, it would suggest a fair value (which is why I recommended a hold rating as I have no confidence in betting on the bull case, yet). I believe the market is reflecting the same thing as well as can be seen from consensus estimates and forward PE (as shown below). Based on consensus figures, WKCMF should generate $620million in earnings in FY25, and if we attach the current forward PE of 12x, it gets use around $7.5 billion in market cap, which is $142.50 per share.

In conclusion, earnings outlook for the next few quarters remains gloomy, reflecting uncertainty over the rate of improvement in demand, and the unfavorable supply outlook in two key divisions. Additionally, the company's high exposure to the construction market, from which a sluggish recovery is anticipated, and its relatively large presence in Europe may create structural competitive headwinds. The bull case for WKCMF is strong due to the potential for reshoring and sustained power prices, while the bear case would mean that government support is crucial to earnings. Given the wide range of outcomes and hard-to-underwrite scenarios, I believe a wait and see approach is fair here.

