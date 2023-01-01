Wacker Chemie: A Wait And See Approach Is Fair Here

Mar. 23, 2023 9:54 AM ETWacker Chemie AG (WKCMF)
Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
131 Followers

Summary

  • Sales and EBITDA are expected to fall in 1Q23 due to weaker demand and prices from the high base of 1Q22, reflecting uncertainty over the rate of improvement in demand.
  • I have concerns on WKCMF's relatively large presence in Europe which may create structural headwinds.
  • In order for FY23 expectations to be true, WKCMF needs to see a significant acceleration in earnings growth for the rest of FY23.

Researcher working whit fluids in flasks in the chemical laboratory

angelp/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Wacker Chemie (OTC:WKCMF) expects 1Q23 sales to fall 18% year over year and EBITDA to fall 60% year over year, both of which reflect softer demand and prices from the tough comp in 1Q22. As a result, in

A picture containing diagram Description automatically generated

Author's calculation

This article was written by

Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
131 Followers
Ex-long only investor turned business owner. Operate in the real estate and chemicals industry. Read and invest in companies on the side every night. I view investment as a never-ending-journey that allows me to constantly learn new industries and business models. While I am not the best today, I strive to be better with each deep-dive and analysis. Finally, this is a very profitable venture that pays well at the end of the journey if the process is done right.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.