Summary

  • The Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF does not appear to be the best choice for investors hoping to profit significantly from a potential stock market recovery.
  • Economic growth trends are a positive sign for the stock market as a whole, but rising investor confidence is more likely to support hard-hit growth stocks than value stocks.
  • The performance of value-driven ETFs like SCHV could also be affected by the possibility of declining earnings growth in the financial, energy, and material sectors.
  • Also, valuations suggest that growth stocks have more upside potential than value stocks.

Value-focused ETFs, such as the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV), outperformed growth ETFs in 2022, but this trend is expected to reverse in 2023. One of many potential reasons for the potential underperformance of value stocks could be

