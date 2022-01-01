INDUS Realty: Overvalued In A Growth-Hostile Environment

Mar. 24, 2023 8:00 AM ETINDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT)VNQ
Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
Investing Groups

Summary

  • INDUS Realty Trust has only been a REIT for 2 years.
  • The company's growth in revenue and cash flow has been impressive in its short history. Whether they can keep up the pace is another question.
  • This article examines the growth, balance sheet, dividend, and valuation metrics for this tiny up-and-coming Industrial REIT.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

from in loading

Oleksandr Filon/iStock via Getty Images

After a disappointing 2022, in which they lost (-30.2)% and finished below even the dismal REIT average of (-26.2)%, Industrial REITs are off to a relatively good start in 2023. Industrials are one of only two REIT sectors in positive territory

List of REIT sectors, with Self-Storage, Industrial, and Data Center REITS leading the way, while Cannabis, Farmland, and Office bring up the rear

Hoya Capital Income Builder

line chart showing INDT price running along between $63 and $64 until early February, when price jumped over $66, and has mostly stayed there since.

Seeking Alpha Premium

Company logo

INDUS Realty Trust

pie chart showing 34.5% of assets in Hartford, 26.8% in Charlotte-Charleston, 25.3% in Lehigh Valley, and 13.4% in Central Florida

Company Q4 Supplemental

table of figures as described in text

Company Q4 Supplemental

Pie chart illustrating text. Top 10 tenants include Amazon, Cummins, Ford, Lowe's, and UPS

Company Q4 Supplemental

table of figures as described in text

Company Q4 Supplemental

table of figures as described in text

Company Q4 Supplemental

Bar chart showing Industrial REIT leasing spreads skyrocketing to all-time highs in 2022, with average cash leasing spreads at 38.5% thru Q3

Hoya Capital

Chart
Data by YCharts

bar chart depicting data as described in text

Company Q4 Supplemental

Factor grades for INDT: Valuation F, Growth B+, Profitability A-, Momentum A, Revisions A+

Seeking Alpha Premium

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we've got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
1.94K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.
I am a teacher, writer, recording artist, and inspirational speaker, who never had much money to invest for most of my life. Then I inherited a sizable sum of money at age 62, and soon found myself on a fascinating journey of making the most of the opportunity my parents have given me. I write of things I have discovered, in the hopes that my thoughts and discoveries may be of help -- or at least amusement -- to others. Promoting Author for Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: A Buy, Sell, or Hold rating in this article does not constitute a Buy, Sell, or Hold recommendation. All investors should exercise their own due diligence, before investing in any stock. I own precisely one share of VNQ, which I keep in my portfolio for reference purposes.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.