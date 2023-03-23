Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 23, 2023 9:26 AM ETCognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.51K Followers

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 23, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Kontoh-Boateng - Investor Relations

Lisa Ricciardi - President and Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Einhorn - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Tony Caggiano - Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D

Conference Call Participants

Charles Duncan - Cantor Fitzgerald

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

Mayank Mamtani - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Cognition Therapeutics Incorporated Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Julianne and I will be your conference operator today. This call is being recorded.

I would like to turn the presentation over now to your host for today's call, Daniel Kontoh-Boateng, Investor Relations for Cognition Therapeutics. Please go ahead, Mr. Kontoh-Boateng.

Daniel Kontoh-Boateng

Thank you, Julianne. Good morning and thank you for participating in Cognition Therapeutics conference call today. With me today are Lisa Ricciardi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cognition; and Andrew Einhorn, Interim Chief Financial Officer of Cognition.

A press release detailing Cognition Therapeutics 2022 results is available on the Investors section of our website at cogrx.com. We encourage everyone to read this morning's press release as well as Cognition's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is now filed with the SEC and available on our website. In addition, this conference call is being webcast through the company's website and will be archived for 30 days.

Please note that certain information discussed on the call today is covered under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. We caution listeners that during this call, management will be making forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business. These forward-looking statements are qualified

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.