When considering farming machinery and equipment manufacturers, Deere (NYSE:DE) is the undisputable market leader, with high brand recognition and a TTM revenue of $55.65 billion that is more than twice as large as CNH Industrial's (CNHI), which is its closest competitor.
However, as some SA readers may know, I spent most of 2022 saying that CNH Industrial was a better buy than Deere. Recently, I turned bullish on Deere, too.
In the past days, the stock had some weakness, which created a new entry point as the price dipped to the $380-$400 range, even though recent news sees the stock picked as a top short-sale idea.
The thesis I developed was simple and based on the following points.
So far, these points don't seem like a bull-case for Deere. In fact, I used these points to argue that 2022 would have been a great year for CNH Industrial, as it actually turned out to be.
However, Deere's bull-case starts as these 5 points develop into a few others.
We can add to these points a few macro-trends that are actually implied: growing world population, land scarcity, and a tight labor market leading to autonomous solutions.
As I said above, Deere will have very easy comparables in the first half of the year, since in the first two quarters of 2022 Deere was actually still delivering 2021 machines. Now that it is back to a more normal way of operating, Deere is delivering 2023 models with 2023 prices. Thus, I expect another strong quarter with net income and EPS growth that could still be around 80% YoY. Of course, these results are not sustainable, but I think they will help the stock's price as investors will likely react favorably once these results are published.
In addition, farmer profitability is still high thanks to high commodity prices and this situation, when coupled with very favorable government policies in many countries around the globe, should help to further extend this replacement cycle well beyond 2023.
To be honest, Deere did report in Q1 some softness in its turf and utility equipment division, which is more directly correlated with the general economy and housing in particular. However, it is also usual to see some inventory build during the winter season as sales pick up speed during spring.
Deere raised its FY 2023 guidance to $8.75-$9.25 billion of net income, with net operating cash flow coming in between $9.25 and $9.75 billion.
I actually believe that with the current visibility Deere has on its order books, the company has enough room to operate in terms of efficiency and cost management, leading me to think that Deere will either end the year in the upper range of its guidance or it will even exceed it, coming close to $10 in net income and breaking the $10 billion barrier when considering net operating cash flow.
Even in case Deere's market will slow down a bit, I see this as favorable for Deere because it will be able to gain back some of its customers who had to turn to CNH Industrial or AGCO until now. In this way, Deere will claim once again its real market share.
I recently wrote an article "Deere becomes a buy" where I explained why I thought that under $400 a share we are in buying territory. After Deere's earnings report, I think it is even more reasonable to buy below that price as both the fwd PE and the fwd EV/EBITDA ratios are below 14, which I think is fair for a company with such a strength in an industry where there is a strong oligopoly of 3/4 major players, among which Deere is more than twice the size of the second largest one. This is why I just bought some more shares, doubling the small position I initiated in January. For the sake of transparency, Deere still makes up only 1% of my portfolio. But I plan on patiently building a bigger position quarter after quarter, dollar cost averaging whenever the market will present me with the opportunity to.
