Deere: The 5 Tailwinds Supporting A Buy Rather Than A Sell

Mar. 23, 2023 10:46 AM ETDeere & Company (DE)CAT, CNHI
Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
1.86K Followers

Summary

  • Some analysts recently downgraded Deere to a sell.
  • Deere runs a business whose cyclicality is indisputable. Yet, it is targeting a new way to create a stream of recurring revenue.
  • Thanks to easy comparables, Q2 results should be impressive, as strong tailwinds suggest this agriculture machinery replacement cycle may last longer than expected.

Combine During Wheat Harvest

Nicholas Smith

Introduction

When considering farming machinery and equipment manufacturers, Deere (NYSE:DE) is the undisputable market leader, with high brand recognition and a TTM revenue of $55.65 billion that is more than twice as large as CNH Industrial's (

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
1.86K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CNHI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.