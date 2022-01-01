OTC Markets Group: A Good Buy Even With Slight Margin Contraction

Mar. 23, 2023 10:51 AM ETOTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM)
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
141 Followers

Summary

  • Solid results showed a slight slowdown in the business, but not as bad as thought.
  • Integrations of the latest acquisitions will continue to weigh on margins, however, in the short term only.
  • The balance sheet is very strong, and I argue even with contractions in margins and revenue declines, the company will weather a recession without a problem.
  • A 10-year conservative DCF model suggests the company is a good buy at these levels for the long run but might drop more in the next couple of months, caution is advised.

Close-up bond market trading screen with rising yields. Coupons, rates, yields and other informations are displayed.

Torsten Asmus

Investment Thesis

The impressive balance sheet and solid free cash flows over the long run got me intrigued. With decent FY2022 results out, showing not-as-bad revenue numbers as many other companies, got me thinking that the OTC Markets Group (

Current Ratio of OTCM

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

ROIC of OTCM

ROIC (Own Calculations)

ROA and ROE of OTCM

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

10-Year DCF Valuation of OTCM

10-Year DCF Valuation (Own Calculations)

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
141 Followers
MSc in Finance. Interested in investing since the age of 17. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. Eager to improve my equity research skills. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks and also some hedging through some sophisticated options plays from time to time.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.