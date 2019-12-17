Fastly: A Contrarian Bet

Mar. 23, 2023 11:12 AM ETFastly, Inc. (FSLY)
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Fastly has been left for dead, with the stock down more than 80% from its highs.
  • Fastly's investment thesis is not without blemishes. For one, it carries more than 35% of its market cap as convertibles on its balance sheet.
  • On top of that, Fastly's operations are focused on a concentrated few customers.
  • However, Fastly today is working to cut back on excess costs and reach EBITDA breakeven in the coming year.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Notepad with word CDN Content Delivery Network concept.

designer491

Investment Thesis

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is a content delivery platform. With its stock down more than 80% from its highs, this means that everyone has lost their enthusiasm for this stock. I know this. You know this. And management knows this.

FSLY revenue growth rates

FSLY revenue growth rates

FLSY Q4 2022

FLSY Q4 2022

Strong Investment Potential

My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.

I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.

Investing Made EASY

As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.

    • Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
    • Check out members' reviews.
    • High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
    • The place where value is everything.

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
41.21K Followers
High upside energy, commodity, tech, and dividend stocks
THANK YOU for all the help that everyone has so kindly offered me, in how to think about businesses from different perspectives.

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

We are all working together to compound returns.

WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.