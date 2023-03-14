Meta Platforms: Correct The Error

Mar. 23, 2023 11:22 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)AAPL
Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
6.77K Followers

Summary

  • Meta has announced another round of layoff to cut 10,000 employees after an earlier round of 11,000 cuts in November 2022.
  • There is also a hiring freeze, which should help Meta reach its efficiency goals in terms of headcount.
  • Excess headcount has been a bigger drag on Meta’s earnings compared to its Reality Labs segment in the last few quarters.
  • Despite cuts to the employee base, the long-term growth potential of the company remains strong.
  • A more nimble Meta should be a boon for investors, as we would see more emphasis on deliverables and better growth in key metrics.

Meta European head office

Derick Hudson

Meta (NASDAQ:META) has led other tech firms in reducing headcount and becoming a lean organization. The massive difference in revenue and headcount growth could be seen in the recent earnings report. Meta announced a revenue decline of 4% while its

Revenue and headcount trend of Meta.

YCharts

Meta mentioned the delayed effect of the last layoff in recent earnings.

Company Report

Meta's revenue and income from different segments.

Company Report

Comparison of forward PE of Big Tech firms.

YCharts

This article was written by

Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
6.77K Followers
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.