nightman1965

EQT (NYSE:EQT) looks like a solid option to play a potential rebound in natural gas price given its floor hedges and upside optionality if prices move higher.

Company Profile

EQT is the largest natural gas producer in the U.S. The Appalachia-based E&P has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales, owning approximately 2.0 million gross acres in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. Of its acreage, 1.8 million acres are in the Marcellus.

At the end of 2022, it had 25.0 Tcfe of proved natural reserves. Of its total proved reserves, 16.9 Tcfe are developed producing reserves. The company had 3,603 net productive wells as the end of 2022, with 308 net in-process wells.

The company is in the process of acquiring Tug Hill and XcL Midstream for $2.6 billion in cash and 55 million shares, equal to about $5.2 billion at the time of the announcement. Tug Hill has 800 MMcfe/d of production with ~50% of its 2023 gas volume hedged at a $5 floor. It has about 11 years of inventory on ~90,000 core acres. It also has its own gathering system through XcL.

Company Presentation

Opportunities and Risks

As with most E&Ps, energy prices are the biggest opportunity and risk for EQT. EQT has low FCF breakevens around $2.30, but it is also has very low levels of liquid production of only around 5%. That's in stark contrast to rival Antero (AR), which is very liquids rich.

As such, the price of natural gas is the biggest driver for the company. EQT has wide collar hedges on about 62% of its production with a floor of $3.37 Mmbtu. Even so, it says that a every 10-cent increase in realized price on an unhedged basis equals about 50 cents in FCF per share. Meanwhile, a jump in natural gas prices from $3 to $4 would increase its adjusted EBITDA by 50% and doubles its FCF.

Company Presentation

Natural gas prices currently sit at only ~$2.25 for April delivery, having crashed following strong prices last year. Fall and winter nat gas future prices are well above $3.00, while summer prices are in the high $2s. A warm winter across much of the U.S. and Europe was the main culprit for the steep drop in natural gas prices, as well as some of the premium from the Russia-Ukraine war dissipating.

For its part, EQT has said on its Q4 earnings call that with its hedges, natural gas prices would have to fall to $1.65 for it to be cash flow break even. That's before the Tug Hill acquisition, which should lower its breakevens a little more given its more liquids profile, integrate midstream assets, and strong 2023 hedges (as noted above).

On its Q4 call, CEO Toby Rice said:

As it relates to the pending Tug Hill acquisition, we are currently in the process of responding to the FTC's second request and remain committed to closing the acquisition. Recall, as we highlighted with the announcement the deal structure in Tug Hill's low-cost assets generate greater free cash flow per share accretion to EQT shareholders at lower natural gas prices. Our latest analysis shows the Tug Hill deal is more than 10% free cash flow per share accretive in '24 through 2025 before factoring in synergies compared with approximately 5% at the time of announcement demonstrating the importance of EQT's focus on acquiring the lowest cost most durable free cash flow through well-structured transactions. We also note with the renegotiation of the purchase agreement late last year, Tug Hill layered on hedges covering roughly half of its 2023 gas volumes with floors at $5 per million BTU. The benefit of which will flow through to EQT via the purchase price adjustment at closing. We plan to update the market with more details around timing of closing the transaction as we approach midyear and will provide full pro forma guidance upon closing."

There is some risk the deal does not close, and it has already taken much longer than the initial Q4 '22 closing the company projected. However, the delay likely stems from just overall increased deal scrutiny. The FTC said in September 2021 that it would more closely scrutinize larger merger deals through "second request" investigations.

As far as seeing better natural gas prices, a colder winter next year could certainly help with demand. China re-opening and increasing LNG exports could also help on the demand side.

But as I noted in my write-up on AR, taking out some supply should also help. The Haynesville has become the swing supplier for natural gas, and historically rig counts tend to fall precipitously in the basin when nat gas prices fall below $3. If this happens, it can help rebalance supply and demand and boost nat gas prices.

AR Presentation

EQT has a strong balance sheet, ending 2022 with leverage of only 1.2x. After the Tug Hill acquisition and lower natgas prices in 2023, leverage would probably go up to around 1.5x before any debt reductions through cash flow.

The company's strong balance sheet and FCF generation has allowed it to also buy back stock. Since it initiated its buyback program in late 2021, its repurchased 20.4 million shares at an average price near $30. It's also retired 5.7 million shares through convertible note repurchases. In total, it's lowered its diluted share count by about 6%.

Valuation

EQT trades at 5.2x its EBITDA 2023 forecast of around $3 billion. After taking into account the cost to acquire Tug Hill, EQT trades at 5x EBITDA based on 2023 analyst estimates of $4.2 billion, which presumably takes into account its contribution.

Based on the 2024 consensus of $4.48 billion, the stock trades at a 4.6x multiple. Of course, the price of natural gas can change the actual results immensely.

The Appalachia based midstream operators all trade around the same valuation.

EQT Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Conclusion

Given the floor price on its 2023 hedges, its strong balance sheet, and low breakeven costs, EQT is a solid way to play any potential rebound in natural gas prices. With 95% of its production nat gas and all its acreage in the Marcellus and Utica, it's a pure play nat has producer that will benefit greatly on any upward swing in nat gas prices. The Tug Hill acquisition, meanwhile, looks like a nice bolt-on with solid acreage. It's a little more liquid, but it won't change EQT's overall production profile by much.

EQT trades pretty much in line with other Appalachia based nat gas providers. I like its positioning, although as with the other ones I looked at, I do wish it took advantage of high prices last year and hedged further out more.

My favorite in the space remains AR, given that it has a large ownership stake in its midstream provider Antero Midstream (AM), and has liquids rich production and access to premium priced markets. EQT used to have ownership in its midstream provider Equitrans (ETRN), but sold off its position, including some back to ETRN in exchange for lower gathering rates through 2035.

That said, I still think the EQT's stock is a "Buy" at current levels.