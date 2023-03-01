Trapped Bogleheads

Mar. 23, 2023 11:20 AM ETASA, GDX, GDXJ, QQQ, SMH, TLT, XLE, XLI, XLK, XLV, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, SPLV, SPLX, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USEQ, USLB, USMC, USMF, USVM, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, DBP, JJP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS, GDXD, GDXU, GOEX, SGDM, RING, PICK, SGDJ, GOAU, GDMN, SLV, SIVR, SLVO, PSLV, SIL, SLVP, SILJ1 Comment
Steven Jon Kaplan profile picture
Steven Jon Kaplan
3.38K Followers

Summary

  • We had such a lengthy bull market that, even with the overall mediocre 23-year performance for U.S. large-cap equity index funds since March 2000, investors who made foolish decisions were generally rewarded instead of punished.
  • Now that U.S. Treasuries have been paying close to 5% with zero risk and zero state and local income taxes, a small minority of investors have been accumulating these since last summer. Tragically, far more investors are actually more confident about the U.S. stock market.
  • While the stock market's long-term upward direction is a meaningful force, mean regression from a rare extreme is a far more powerful force. Whenever any asset is dangerously overpriced, it will inevitably collapse before it resumes its next rally.

Financial concept, 3d render

Sezeryadigar

If it doesn't rain outside for several weeks in a row, then you may stop taking an umbrella with you even when it's cloudy. As a result, you'll get rained on sooner or later. Worse, if the lack of rain continues for years, then

Spread between US BBB-rated corporate bond yield and 90-day US Treasury bill yield, in percentage

US total option call volumes index

Chart showing futures traders' net commitments for US treasuries

Chart showing futures traders' net commitments for US treasuries

This article was written by

Steven Jon Kaplan profile picture
Steven Jon Kaplan
3.38K Followers
Steven Jon Kaplan began TrueContrarian.com in August 1996 as a value-investing newsletter which since March 2020 has included two weekly 75-minute Zoom meetings. Steve provides long-term tax and investment planning. He has been trading since 1981 and handles separately managed accounts for qualified clients with a 20% performance fee on net profits and zero management fees. Steve has been quoted frequently by U.S. News and World Report, MarketWatch.com, and Barron's. Steve appeared on Market Watch cable TV with Stacey Delo and was interviewed by Alisa Parenti on Bloomberg and Tucker Silva on WRKO. He enjoys running with the New York Road Runners, composing and performing on piano and voice, writing stories, and traveling to unique places. Please let Steve know what you think of his financial ideas or any other worthwhile topic.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.