PLDT, Inc. (PHI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

PLDT, Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 23, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Melissa Vergel de Dios - First VP, Head, IR, Head, Corporate Sustainability Office & Chief Sustainability Officer

Danny Yu - SVP & PLDT Group Controller

Alfredo Panlilio - President, CEO & Director

Shailesh Baidwan - President, Voyager Innovations

Manuel Pangilinan - Chairman

Albert Mitchell Locsin - First VP/Head, Enterprise Revenue Group 2

Francis Bautista - VP

Jeremiah De La Cruz - SVP & Consumer Business, Home Head

Marilyn Victorio-Aquino - SVP, Corporate Secretary, Head of Legal & Regulatory Affairs and Chief Legal Counsel

Conference Call Participants

Ranjan Sharma - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Luis Hilado - Citigroup

Heather Lim - Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management

Rachelle Rodriguez - Maybank Research

Jan Guarin - CLSA imited

Hussaini Saifee - UBS

Melissa Vergel de Dios

Okay, it's 3:30. Maybe we can start. So good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to discuss the company's financial and operating results for the full year of 2022. This is our first face-to-face briefing after almost 2 years. So we welcome those who've joined us today at the venue and the 58 people who joined online.

So a copy of today's presentation is posted on our website. And for those who have not been able to do so, you may download the presentation from www.pldt.com under the Investor Relations section. Kindly note that this briefing is being recorded. A podcast of this event will be available on our website after the call. QR codes for the presentation, the MD&A, the FS and the podcast are on screen later and in the confirmation notices e-mailed to you.

For today's presentation, we have with us our Chairman, Mr. Manny Pangilinan; Mr. Al Panlilio, President and CEO of PLDT and Smart; Mr. Danny Yu, Group Controller; Mr. Shailesh Baidwan, President of Voyager; and Attorney Marilyn

