Broadridge Financial Solutions: A Rich Valuation

Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
1.42K Followers

Summary

  • Broadridge Financial Solutions is a steadily growing financial solutions provider for various banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and so on.
  • The stock price has shown tremendous returns with a 10-year average annual return of 21%. Broadridge has greatly increased its revenues and profits during this period.
  • For fiscal 2023, Broadridge expects recurring revenue growth between 6% and 9% and adjusted earnings per share between 7% and 11%.
  • Broadridge is doing well and expects strong growth, but the expensive valuation prevents me from opening a position.
Successful business - Indian man and woman in a thoughtful conversation

Koh Sze Kiat

Introduction

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) provides investor communication solutions, securities processing and operations outsourcing (and front-to-back transaction lifecycle automation), data analytics solutions and asset management solutions. Its clients include various banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, hedge funds and others in the financial industry. Longtime Automatic Data Processing (

This article was written by

Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
1.42K Followers
Yannick is a passionate investor from the Netherlands who shares his analyses with other investors on Seeking Alpha. In doing so, he looks for companies with the following characteristics:1. Companies that are growing in both revenue, earnings and free cash flow.2. Companies that have excellent growth prospects.3. Stocks with favorable valuations.He prefers steadily growing companies with high free cash flow margins, dividend stocks and stocks with generous share repurchase programs.Disclaimer: My articles do not provide financial advice, they reflect my own findings and insights.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.