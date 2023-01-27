Gray Television: Highly Profitable But Debt Is An Overhang

Summary

  • GTN is a leading owner of local TV stations affiliated with all 4 of the big 4 networks.
  • GTN historically does well during election years due to political advertisements.
  • The company's heavy $6.4 billion debt load should be manageable as long as the economy does not enter a serious recession.
  • With an estimated $800+ million in free cash flow over the next two years, equity holders could see the stock double even if valuation stays the same.

Professionals

xavierarnau/E+ via Getty Images

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) caught my eye as the company had fallen to 52-week lows while sporting a 2.0x trailing twelve month P/E multiple.

GTN is a leading owner of local television stations serving 113 markets. The

GTN overview

Figure 1 - GTN overview (GTN investor presentation)

GTN revenues driven by advertising and retransmission fees

Figure 2 - GTN revenues driven by advertising and retransmission fees (GTN investor presentation)

GTN earns more political ad revenues than peers

Figure 3 - GTN earns more political ad revenue than peers (GTN investor presentation)

GTN is well positioned for 2024 elections

Figure 4 - GTN is well positioned for 2024 elections (GTN investor presentation)

GTN has $6.4 billion in long-term debts

Figure 5 - GTN has $6.4 billion in long-term debts (GTN 2022 10-K)

Fortunately, GTN does not have many pending maturities

Figure 6 - Fortunately, GTN does not have many pending maturities (GTN investor presentation)

GTN saw a big jump in debt servicing costs

Figure 7 - GTN saw a big jump in debt servicing costs in 2022 (GTN 2022 10-K)

GTN is highly profitable

Figure 8 - GTN is highly profitable (Author created with data from roic.ai)

GTN generates a significant amount of FCF from operating profits

Figure 9 - GTN generates a significant amount of free cash flows from operating profits (Author created with data from roic.ai)

Wall Street analysts expect GTN to experience a down year in 2023 before a rebound in 2024

Figure 10 - Wall Street analysts expect GTN to experience a down year in 2023 before resuming growth in 2024 (TIKR.com)

GTN valuation

Figure 11 - GTN valuation (Seeking Alpha)

GTN enterprsie value

Figure 12 - GTN enterprise value (Seeking Alpha)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

