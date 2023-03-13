paitoonpati

The Update: Coinbase Gets a Wells Notice

After the close on Wednesday (March 22) Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) announced that it had received a Wells Notice from the SEC. The agency issues these notices after it has finished an investigation into potential violation of securities laws. Companies are allowed to respond to the notices and these responses can lead to negotiations between the company and the SEC. Enforcement actions (fines, settlements, ceasing of certain operations) often follow such events.

Very little detail was released about what comprised the potential violations of securities law. The company did not speculate and nothing was released in the notice. The company claims they had met with the SEC over thirty times in the past nine months to resolve what I assume are a number of issues.

The company came out swinging after announcing the notice. It published a response on its blog:

Today, the SEC gave Coinbase a “Wells notice” regarding an undefined portion of our listed digital assets, our staking service Coinbase Earn, Coinbase Prime, and Coinbase Wallet after a cursory investigation. We are prepared for this disappointing outcome. We are confident in the legality of our assets and services, and if needed, we welcome a legal process to provide the clarity we have been advocating for and to demonstrate that the SEC simply has not been fair or reasonable when it comes to its engagement on digital assets. Rest assured, Coinbase products and services continue to operate as usual - today’s news does not require any changes to our current products or services.

SEC Chairperson Gary Gensler has been extremely vocal in his views that cryptocurrencies are securities and should be subject to SEC regulation. Ironically, COIN argues in their blog that they have been asking the agency for clear regulation that they could follow.

Regulatory uncertainty in the crypto industry is getting worse. Instead of developing a regulatory framework for crypto, the SEC is continuing to regulate by enforcement only. We recently explained in an amicus brief the lack of guidance for crypto companies to follow. Nevertheless, we have continued to try and engage with the SEC. In addition to our attempts to develop a registration path, we have repeatedly, formally asked the SEC to engage in rulemaking for our industry. We filed a petition for rulemaking last summer. On Monday, we submitted another substantive comment letter in support of the petition, detailing the need for clarity around the SEC’s views of staking services and the lack of notice to the industry about any SEC concerns.

Since I am neither a lawyer nor a regulator and I was not present during these meetings between the company and the SEC (although I'd LOVE to have been a fly on the wall), it's hard to gauge whether the company is spinning actions that they know the SEC does not like into innocent course of business or SEC is acting in a heavy-handed manner. It might be a little bit of both. Either way, despite the company's protestations, it is decidedly NOT GOOD to have a Wells Notice hanging over your head. At the very least, it becomes a management distraction, costs a ton of money in legal bills, and injects uncertainty into future profitability (if COIN had profits).

SEC Problems Lumped on Top of Questionable Business Model

I have written several bearish articles on COIN. In my latest piece Coinbase: Low Quality Revenue 'Beat Can't Hide Bad Volumes or Low Visibility, I argued that retail transaction volume came in a 9-quarter low and Monthly Transacting Users declined q/q and y/y to 8.3 million. As an exchange, Users and Volume are the name of the game. The company has likely benefited from the price rally in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) but those prices are fickle. Volume and Users matter far more and I have believed for a while now that COIN's outrageously high commissions (called Take Rate) will eventually turn off customers when they realize they can trade the major cryptocurrencies for far lower fees.

I also pointed out that the revenue "beat" last quarter was driven by interest income from USCoin USD (USDC-USD) deposits. That business has almost certainly trailed off with the issues facing Paxos and USDC and now that entire business line is under fire by the SEC.

In short, COIN's core business model was already shaky; this Wells notice is the rumblings of an earthquake coming.

Risks

The risk to the short here is that cryptocurrencies keep rallying and everyone forgets about COIN's problems and just cares about return of profits generated by a high take rate on transactions of high-priced currencies. I don't think that should mean a close to $18 billion market cap (as of close on Wednesday) but things priced outrageously can get more outrageous. There is also risk of a short squeeze, but that's life with these companies. You just have to size and structure trades that limit your pain on the upside.

Conclusion

I think COIN was the beneficiary of being early in a disorganized market and took advantage of illiquidity to capture massive fees. Those early days of crypto are gone and COIN's business model is a relic of a less efficient time. They have tried to paper over that weakness with new products the SEC is apparently now calling foul on as well as putting the entire crypto industry in its regulatory crosshairs. I continue to think this stock should be materially lower with the risk of going away entirely at some point.

