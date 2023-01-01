Breaking A Few Eggs

Mar. 23, 2023 12:18 PM ETTLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, VLGSX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX1 Comment
Jeffrey Rosenberg profile picture
Jeffrey Rosenberg
312 Followers

Summary

  • Policy tightening 'cracks' appear: Bank failures mark the latest (and likely not the last) vulnerability to surface from the policy tightening cycle. Subsequent rate volatility reflects fears of widespread contagion across the economy, but also consensus positioning unwinds.
  • A return to inflation fundamentals: Market and policy focus can only return to the longer-term challenge of persistent inflation if the bank run episode is effectively contained by liquidity support and implicit deposit guarantees. A liquidity crisis is more easily dealt with than solvency, but highly uncertain.
  • Financial conditions in focus: Persistent inflation means that tighter financial conditions may be required to tame inflation. How much tightening the banking crisis implies for policy remains a critical unknown, but the prospects of immaculate deflation without breaking a few eggs looks increasingly implausible.

An egg on a plastic egg tray, the shell cracked, egg white ran out - stock photo

Jiyi/iStock via Getty Images

You can't tighten monetary policy without breaking a few eggs. The recent banking crisis exposes the latest causalities of the policy tightening phase. The episode led to the sharpest rally in front-end yields since the 1987 stock market

Chart shows short-term interest rates which have fallen significantly since the announcement of regional US bank runs. This rate repricing reflects market expectations that the Fed will shift to a more accommodative policy stance.

Source: BlackRock, with data from Bloomberg, as of March 2023.

Chart shows core consumer price inflation and near-term inflation expectations. Near-term expectations reveal a shift in the perceived path of inflation which has started to move higher as price pressures remain stickier than what was expected following the peak in inflation.

Source: BlackRock, with data from Bloomberg, as of February 2023.

Chart shows index performance for 2022, January 2023, and February 2023. As the inflation and policy narrative has shifted, the losers of 2022 became the winners of January 2023 before giving back some gains in February 2023.

Source: BlackRock, with data from Bloomberg, as of February 2023.

Chart shows the divergence in inflation expectations when CPI estimates are revised up and revised down. Recently, revisions to prior inflation prints have had an outsized impact on the changing perception of progress towards taming inflation.

Source: BlackRock, with data from Bloomberg, as of January 2023.

Chart shows annual PCE measure of inflation over the Fed's 2% target and stock-bond correlation. During historical regimes when inflation is too high, the expectation for a negative stock-bond correlation becomes less reliable.

Source: Refinitiv Datastream, Dallas Federal Reserve, chart by BlackRock Investment Institute, as of 12/31/22. Chart shows daily correlation of US 10yr Treasury returns and S&P 500 returns over a rolling 90-day period, Dallas Fed Trimmed Mean Personal Consumption Expenditures ("PCE") Inflation over the Fed's 2% target.

Chart shows inflation forecasts vs. actual inflation. Over the last thirty years, forecasted inflation was persistently high relative to realized inflation, resulting in higher bond returns in real terms. Now, inflation forecasts have been persistently below realized inflation readings, leading to f

Source: BlackRock, with data from Bloomberg, as of February 2023.

This article was written by

Jeffrey Rosenberg profile picture
Jeffrey Rosenberg
312 Followers
Jeffrey Rosenberg, CFA, Managing Director, is BlackRock's Chief Fixed Income Strategist and a member of the BlackRock Investment Institute. His responsibilities include working closely with the Global Chief Investment Officer of Fixed Income and the global fixed income portfolio teams to develop BlackRock's strategic and tactical views on sector allocation within fixed income, currencies and commodities. Mr. Rosenberg is also the portfolio manager for the fixed income tactical allocation managed model portfolio, an actively managed portfolio of exchange traded funds. Prior to joining BlackRock, Mr. Rosenberg spent nearly 10 years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch as the Chief Credit Strategist. His most recent role included coordination of strategy across all fixed income, securitized assets, credit, FX and commodities. Mr. Rosenberg brought innovation to his credit strategy work producing the first commercialized quantitative corporate credit portfolio risk analytics system from a dealer firm. At BAML, Mr. Rosenberg and his team were consistently top ranked by Institutional Investor for high grade, high yield, and general fixed income strategy. At BlackRock, Mr. Rosenberg publishes his monthly "Fixed Income Strategy" along with regular posts to the BlackRock Blog, contributions to BlackRock Investment Institute publications and numerous media appearances. Mr. Rosenberg earned a Masters in Science degree in Computational Finance from Carnegie Mellon, a BA degree in Mathematics from the University of Minnesota, and a BA degree in Finance from the University of Wisconsin. He has been a Chartered Financial Analyst since 1997.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.