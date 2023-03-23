Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 23, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike O'Meara - Director, Investor Relations and Financial Planning and Analysis

Sara Armbruster - President and Chief Executive Officer

David Sylvester - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Reuben Garner - The Benchmark Company

Greg Burns - Sidoti & Company

Steven Ramsey - Thompson Research Group

Rex Henderson - Water Tower Research

Operator

Good morning. My name is Regina and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Steelcase Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Mr. O'Meara, you may begin the conference.

Mike O'Meara

Thank you, Regina. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the recap of our fourth quarter fiscal 2023 financial results. Here with me today are Sara Armbruster, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dave Sylvester, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Our fourth quarter earnings release, which crossed the wires yesterday, is accessible on our website. This conference call is being webcast and this webcast is a copyrighted production of Steelcase Inc. A replay of this webcast will be posted to ir.steelcase.com later today.

Our discussion today may include references to non-GAAP financial measures and forward-looking statements. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures and details regarding the risks associated with the use of forward-looking statements are included in our earnings release, and we are incorporating by reference into this conference call the text of our Safe Harbor statement included in the release.

Following our prepared remarks, we will respond to questions from investors and analysts.

I

Comments

