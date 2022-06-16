Ferrari: Time To Look Beyond Formula One

Mar. 23, 2023 12:26 PM ETFerrari N.V. (RACE)FWONA
Vinay Utham profile picture
Vinay Utham
215 Followers

Summary

  • Ferrari N.V. had a strong 2022 despite the macroeconomic and geopolitical risks.
  • The company, in my opinion, is almost recession-proof given that it caters to the super wealthy.
  • A strong product mix for 2023 and lack of challenges surrounding EVs bodes well for the company and its stock.
  • From a valuation perspective, the stock shows considerable upside from current levels.

Ferrari 488 Track

Brandon Woyshnis/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) is a company whose stock has been catching the attention of a lot of people these days, in the same way its cars do on the road. I see

This article was written by

Vinay Utham profile picture
Vinay Utham
215 Followers
Assistant Professor in Finance and Corporate Governance at Brunel University London and a CFA Level 3 Candidate. I hold a PhD in Finance from University of Durham, U.K. I have more than 5 years of investing experience in the Indian and US equities with a medium to long-term horizon. I also actively research on activist hedge funds and M&A and have published in top-ranked peer-reviewed journals. Recently, I have ventured into the world of podcasts and currently produce and host a weekly investing podcast, 'The Stock Doctor.'

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in RACE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.