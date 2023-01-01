Roblox: Impressive Rally, Unimpressive Risk/Reward

Mar. 23, 2023 12:27 PM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)
UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
470 Followers

Summary

  • Since our last writeup on Roblox, the stock has increased by 25%.
  • This rally took place in spite of the company reporting another quarter of ballooning losses and paltry revenue growth.
  • We believe that this rally is unfounded and that Roblox's financial situation is still abysmal.
  • The company recently announced that they will be discontinuing their release of Monthly Key Metrics. Less disclosure is never good for investors and may be a sign of challenges on the horizon.
  • The risk/reward looks terrible here and investors that rode the rally should probably sell their house of cards while it still looks like a mansion.

Roblox Developer Conference 2019

Ian Tuttle

Thesis

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) has had a decent rally since our last writeup on the company, but we believe this rally is unfounded. The company reported yet another quarter of ballooning losses and paltry revenue growth. Roblox is discontinuing their

Roblox Q4 Earnings Release

Roblox Q4 Earnings Release

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
470 Followers
UFD Capital, LLC is an investment advisory firm providing advice solely to institutional clients, with a focus on value oriented strategies. UFD Capital, LLC is the general partner and investment manager of UFD Capital Value Fund, LP.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.