Ian Tuttle

Thesis

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) has had a decent rally since our last writeup on the company, but we believe this rally is unfounded. The company reported yet another quarter of ballooning losses and paltry revenue growth. Roblox is discontinuing their release of Monthly Key Metrics, which could be a sign of challenges on the horizon. We believe the risk/reward looks terrible and that investors should stay away from this name.

Continued and Growing Losses

Roblox has operating and net margins that are rapidly deteriorating. For their fourth quarter the company reported operating margins of -52% compared to operating margins of -24% in the year ago period. Roblox reported net margins of -50% compared to net margins of -25% in the year ago period. Both of these operating metrics are rapidly trending in the wrong direction. The company can be given a bit of leeway, as not all of this expense growth is meant to generate revenue in the current period. That being said, their widening losses are cause for investor concern because of how severe the change from the year ago period is.

Roblox Q4 Earnings Release

Low Revenue Growth

Roblox reported fourth quarter revenue of $579.0 million. This was up 2% year-over-year and up 3% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. Their rate of revenue growth has rapidly decelerated since going public, and it seems fair to assume that a decent portion of that growth was fueled by Covid-19. Their large increase in operating expenses is likely taking place because they are trying to restart their growth through improvement of their platform. This is certainly the right step to be taking, however the question is how much investors should pay for the company. While the company's investments in growth may pay off, for now the risks seem to far outweigh the reward. This is especially true given the magnitude of their operating losses and a balance sheet that has some concerning items.

Data by YCharts

Substantial Deferred Revenue

At first glance Roblox appears to have a rock-solid balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of $2,977,474,000. It turns out that a large amount of this cash balance is from revenue that is yet to be earned. Roblox has total deferred revenue of $3,037,234,000. This is important because this deferred revenue may end up costing more to earn than the company initially expected, putting additional pressure on the financial realities of the business.

Likely to Tap Capital Markets Again

Roblox has total debt of $988,984,000. When their debt and deferred revenue amounts are considered in tandem the company is not in as great of a financial position as investors might initially believe. The company also has a book value of just $305,035,000.

If Roblox continues to lose money at this fast rate, they will likely need to tap capital markets again. This will further reduce the present value of the firm through dilution (equity raise) or reduction of long term free cash flow available to equity holders (debt raise).

It is possible that Roblox can avoid tapping capital markets if they shore up their expenses and/or shift more compensation from cash to stock. In the latter scenario investors still face the negative consequences of dilution. To be clear it is unlikely that Roblox will go bankrupt, but their financial situation makes the stock less attractive to equity investors.

Discontinuation of Monthly Key Metrics Releases

Roblox recently announced that they will be discontinuing their release of Monthly Key Metrics. Here is what they said about this decision:

Discontinuation of Monthly Key Metrics Releases Following the expected release of March 2023 monthly metrics in April 2023, the Company will cease publishing monthly key metrics. By April 2023, we will have published monthly key metrics over our first eight quarters as a public company. While we think that has provided incremental information to investors regarding the seasonality of the business, we have decided to cease providing key monthly metrics to align our reporting cadence with our value of taking the long view. Key metrics will continue to be published on a quarterly basis aligned with the Company's other quarterly disclosures, including its shareholder letter and other quarterly publications.

Less disclosure is never good for investors. While this may end up not being a big deal, it could also be a sign of challenges on the horizon.

Price Action

Roblox stock has declined meaningfully from its all-time high. Due to their operational and financial challenges we do not see this as an opportunity to buy the dip. Roblox was a beneficiary of hype surrounding the metaverse narrative and the stock still has a lot of downward or sideways work required in order to trade in line with the current fundamentals.

Data by YCharts

The stock has performed well so far in 2023. We believe that this is a good opportunity for investors to take profits.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Roblox remains highly expensive on a PS basis given their growth rate of 2% and lack of profitability. The company needs to either return to a high rate of revenue growth or become GAAP profitable. If they are unable to do either of these it is likely the stock will face additional downward pressure.

Data by YCharts

Roblox trades very richly on a price to free cash flow basis.

Data by YCharts

Roblox also trades richly on a price to book value basis. With stockholder's equity of just $305,035,000 the company's book value may go negative in the next year if their net loss of $289,926,000 in the fourth quarter is any indication of 2023 operations.

Data by YCharts

On all of these metrics Roblox appears overvalued. In the absence of profits and growth there doesn't seem to be a fundamental reason to own shares at this price.

Risks

The upside risks to this bearish thesis remain mostly the same as our last writeup. These include:

Roblox is able to expand their user base through new product offerings. Roblox becomes a metaverse platform and fulfills the metaverse bull case for the company. Roblox is able to attract and retain users in a cost-effective manner. Roblox is able to unlock operating leverage in their model and dramatically increase profitability. Roblox is able to meaningfully improve the safety of their platform. Roblox is able to moderate content and keep their platform safe in a more cost-effective manner without compromising quality. Roblox is able to massively increase ARPU and return to high levels of revenue growth.

Despite the things that could go right, we view the overall risk/reward as being exceptionally poor. Until the company can dramatically improve their fundamentals we think investors would do well to stay far away.

Key Takeaway

Given their paltry rate of revenue growth and ballooning losses, Roblox stock appears to have a dismal risk/reward. Investors would do well to stay away until the fundamentals line up better with the share price.