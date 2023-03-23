3M Co (MMM) Bank of America Global Industrials Conference Call Transcript

Mar. 23, 2023 11:31 AM ET3M Company (MMM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.51K Followers

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Bank of America Global Industrials Conference March 23, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Monish Patolawala - EVP & Chief Financial & Transformation Officer

Michael Roman - Chairman & CEO

Bruce Jermeland - VP, IR

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Obin - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Andrew Obin

Welcome to Day Three of our Global Industrials Conference. I think, so far, this has been the biggest and the best attended event that we've hosted, I think, in the past two decades. So thank you to everybody for participating. We had fantastic corporate and investor turnout. And we want to sort of start the day with one of the big guns.

So we have the management of 3M here this morning. And we have two presenters on stage. We have Monish Patolawala, the company's Executive Vice President, CFO and Transformation Officer. And we also have Bruce Jermeland, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations.

Gentlemen, welcome to London. It's always great to have you here.

Monish Patolawala

Thank you.

Andrew Obin

I think Monish is going to give a few opening remarks, then we're going to go to Q&A. And I just want to stress, as per usual, if folks have questions in the audience, don't hesitate, raise your hand. We will very, very happily incorporate you into our discussion. Thank you, and welcome to London gentlemen.

Monish Patolawala

Thank you. Thanks for having us. So just I thought I'd take a few moments with some opening comments to bring everyone up to speed. 2022 was a pivotal year for 3M. We got a lot done in 2022.

From an operating perspective, we continue to drive operating rigor. We controlled our spending well. We were able to manage cost increases through price increases, we exited our business in Russia, but most importantly, we continued to take

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.