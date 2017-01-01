Moyo Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Pandemic pets became a popular trend during the lockdown, with a staggering 5 million more pets added to U.S. homes. Morgan Stanley also forecasts total spending in the pet industry to increase by an 8% compounded annual growth rate, and reach a value of $277 billion by 2030. I believe Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is poised to benefit from this trend as the most popular pure pet-focused e-commerce company in the U.S. with ~41% share of the market. The business also should benefit from increased spending per pet, which is expected to rise from $1,320 in 2025 to $1,897 by 2030. Chewy has expanded its product range across multiple categories and still has plenty of room to expand into lucrative business models such as advertising and pet insurance. The pet insurance industry alone grew at a 26% CAGR between 2017 and 2021, as pet owners aim to look after their furry friends while avoiding expensive medical bills. So far, Chewy has been executing tremendously well as the company beat both its top and bottom line growth estimates for Q4,22. In this post I'm going to break down its financials, before revealing my valuation and forecasts for the company.

Data by YCharts

Barking Financials

Chewy reported solid financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Its net sales were $2.71 billion which increased by 13.4% year over year. This growth rate was slightly less than 14.46% in Q3,22. However, it was higher than 12.81% in Q2,22. Therefore it looks as though the cyclical decline in the e-commerce market has begun to stabilize.

Chewy Sales (Q4,22 report)

Chewy is in a solid position in that a portion of its sales is "non-discretionary" by nature. For example, pet food and healthcare are vital products that must be purchased no matter the economic environment. This is opposed to pet treats and even pet clothing such as coats, gloves, and even costumes, (yes people do dress their dogs!). A great example of where people go the extra mile for their dogs is at the various "Woof stock" festivals (like Woodstock), and thus I expect purchases of dog costumes and treats to rise during this period, which should benefit Chewy.

A unique advantage of Chewy is the company makes ~73% of its sales from its "auto-ship" scheme, which increased by 18% YoY in Q4,22. This is a major positive as a major issue with e-commerce stores is often customers will often only make a single purchase and then will need to be enticed back, which can mean increased customer acquisition costs. In this case, Chewy effectively "locks in" its customers with an automatically generated purchase and shipment for consumable products such as pet food. This is a major game-changer as it saves the consumer time while also locking in purchases, which is vital during a recessionary period.

Autoship sales (Q4,22 data)

Its net sales per active customer also increased by 15% year over year to ~$500 in Q4,22. This is an extremely positive sign as larger basket sizes are surprising given the macroeconomic backdrop.

In terms of raw customers, Chewy reported 20.4 million active customers. There was a small sequential decline in "active" customers, but this looks to have been mainly driven by lower demand for discretionary spending. The good news is ~60% of its customers have joined the platform over the past three years and thus it's clear the boom in "pandemic pets" is here to stay.

Moving onto margins, which is often the make-or-break metric for e-commerce companies, Chewy reported a gross margin of 28.1%, which rose by 270 basis points, year-over-year, which was positive. This was driven mainly by a favorable comparison in pricing relative to the equivalent quarter-less year. Management has made it a strategic priority to "surgically" optimize pricing and focus on increasing sales of high-margin products, which is a positive sign. Often e-commerce businesses can fall into watching "ego metrics" such as our vast sales volume or turnover. However, if the products being sold are low margin, it makes the whole process a hamster wheel of activity.

The company also reported earnings per share of $0.16, which was ~260% better than the loss of $0.10 forecast, according to Google Finance data. This is an immensely positive sign as showing profitability is extremely valuable in the current climate and investors want to see its positive. In Amazon's history, the business masterfully fluctuated between showing profits and not showing profits (but stronger growth), to entice investor interest at the optimal times. I believe Chewy is taking a page out of old Amazon's playbook which is positive.

The company also reported an adjusted EBITDA of $92 million, which increased by $120 million year over year at a 3.4% margin. In addition, its net loss went from negative $64 million in Q4,21 to positive $6 million by Q4,22.

Net Loss (Q4,22 report)

This result was driven by operating leverage in its SG&A expenses which was driven by Chewy's investments in improving its supply chain efficiency. The initiatives include inventory planning, import routing, and increased fulfillment center automation. Management also made the bold move to close two of its older fulfillment centers, which didn't include automation and thus I believe this was a positive move. These older centers also are located close to newer facilities and thus the company can merge together its teams and operations, driving further cost efficiency.

The company also has a solid balance to continue its investments with $330.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, in addition to $346.9 million in marketable securities. Its debt levels look to be minimal with ~$471.8 million in operating lease liabilities, which is not technically "debt" in my mind as it's non-interest bearing.

Valuation and Forecasts

In order to value Chewy, I have plugged its latest financial data into my discounted cash flow model. I have forecast 11% revenue growth for "next year" or the full year of 2023. This is based upon the midpoint of management's guidance of between $11.1 billion and $11.3 billion in revenue for the full year of 2023. I have forecast a faster 15% revenue growth per year in years 2 to 5, as I expect nondiscretionary item spend to rebound, as macroeconomic conditions improve. I also expect growth from its international expansion efforts.

Chewy stock valuation 1 (created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Over the next eight years, I have forecast a pre-tax operating margin of 9%. I expect this to be driven by increased supply chain efficiency and automation of fulfillment centers. In the first half of 2023, Chewy plans to open its fourth automated center in Nashville. Management has forecast ~50% of extra SG&A operating leverage by the end of 2023, which is a positive sign.

I also expect the focus on high-margin products and business models such as advertising and pet medical care should boost margins.

Chewy stock valuation 2 (created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Given these factors I get a fair value of $48.76 per share, the stock is trading at ~$37.70 per share at the time of writing and thus it is ~23% undervalued at the time of writing.

Chewy also trades at a price-to-sales [P/S] ratio = 1.72, which is over 45% cheaper than its five-year average. Relative to other e-commerce stocks the company trades at a mid-range valuation, as you can see on the chart below.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Commodity products

A risk with Chewy is a vast portion of its products sold are "commodity" products. For example, every major grocery store sells pet food, toys, etc., and has a whole aisle dedicated to these products. Chewy can differentiate itself with specific brands and its convenience via auto-ship, but it is still a competitive market.

Final Thoughts

Chewy has continued to execute tremendously well and its large percentage of autoship customers means it's in a strong position to face any slumps in demand, driven by macroeconomic factors. Management's focus on improving profitability is a positive sign, and given its international expansion plans, the future is bright. Given my valuation model and forecasts indicate the stock is undervalued, I will deem investors to be "barking" up the right tree with a long-term investment.