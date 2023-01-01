The Fed Sees More Rate Hikes As The Market Bets On Recession

Mott Capital Management profile picture
Mott Capital Management
Investing Groups

Summary

  • The Fed sees more hikes this year and no rate cuts.
  • The bond market appears to be thinking a recession is around the corner.
  • Only one will be right, neither are good for stocks.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Reading The Markets get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Fed Chair Jerome Powell Delivers Semiannual Monetary Report At Senate Hearing

Win McNamee

You were mistaken if you thought the Fed was finished raising rates in 2023. At its most recent meeting, the Fed raised rates by 25 bps and indicated via its dot plot that another hike was forthcoming, with no rate cuts projected for

Join Reading The Markets Risk-Free With A Two-Week Trial!

(*The Free Trial offer is not available in the App store)

Find out why Reading The Markets was one of the fastest-growing SA marketplace services in 2022. Try it for free. 

The market is more complex than ever, and Reading The Markets is here to help you cut through all the noise and to help you better understand what is driving trading and where the market is likely heading, both short and long-term.




This article was written by

Mott Capital Management profile picture
Mott Capital Management
33.18K Followers
Designed for investors looking to stay ahead of the pack.

I am Michael Kramer, the founder of Mott Capital Management and creator of Reading The Markets, an SA Marketplace service. I focus on long-only macro themes and trends, look for long-term thematic growth investments, and use options data to find unusual activity.

I use my over 25 years of experience as a buy-side trader, analyst, and portfolio manager, to explain the twists and turns of the stock market and where it may be heading next. Additionally, I use data from top vendors to formulate my analysis, including sell-side analyst estimates and research, newsfeeds, in-depth options data, and gamma levels. 

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Fed Sinks Markets As Recession draws near

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.