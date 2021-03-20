Rainer Puster

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is a leading provider of demand-side platforms (DSPs) in the fast-growing programmatic digital advertising market. TTD offers a technology platform that empowers advertisers and their agencies to optimize ad campaigns, streamline the bidding process, and improve ad effectiveness. TTD's growth prospects are driven by the continued expansion of connected TV (CTV) ad spending and its international market penetration. However, the competitive landscape, including the dominance of Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and emerging alternatives to third-party cookies, poses challenges to TTD's long-term success. This article will examine the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats, and valuation of TTD.

Strengths: DSP, CTV and UID 2.0

TTD is a technology firm that provides a comprehensive, self-service, cloud-based platform for advertisers. This platform equips advertisers with an extensive array of tools to effectively target, bid, and optimize their ad campaigns across various ad formats and devices.

TTD's DSP serves as a one-stop shop for advertisers, allowing them to plan, purchase, optimize, and measure all of their campaigns in a single location. This helps them reach a larger portion of their target audience, no matter where they are. Advertisers can leverage their own data as well as data from TTD's premium partners to gain new insights and expand their audience reach.

Furthermore, TTD offers APIs that enable advertisers to collaborate with their engineers and data scientists in developing custom solutions built on top of the platform while retaining control of their data. This innovative approach has contributed to TTD's remarkable growth in gross spending.

Company presentation

Additionally, TTD boasts a strong presence in the rapidly expanding CTV market, reaching over 90 million households and 120 million CTV devices. As an early adopter in this sector, TTD is well-positioned to capitalize on the ongoing transition from traditional linear TV advertising to CTV. The firm's collaborations with major streaming platforms and publishers further solidify its foothold in this market.

For instance, in 2021, TTD partnered with Samsung Ads, enabling marketers to incorporate Samsung CTV inventory into their programmatic media purchases via TTD's platform. Another example is TTD's collaboration with NBCUniversal's on-demand streaming service, Peacock, granting advertisers access to a wide array of premium movies and shows.

Company presentation

TTD has developed a user identifier called UID 2.0 in response to the phasing out of third-party cookies. Third-party cookies have been used for years by advertisers to track users’ online behavior and deliver targeted ads. However, due to growing concerns about privacy and data protection, major web browsers have announced plans to phase out support for third-party cookies.

UID 2.0 is TTD’s solution to this challenge. It is a new form of user identification that aims to provide a more privacy-conscious way for advertisers to deliver targeted ads while still respecting users’ privacy. UID 2.0 is based on encrypted email addresses and allows users to control their ad preferences.

If widely adopted, UID 2.0 could increase the effectiveness of digital ads by providing a more accurate way for advertisers to target their audiences. This could potentially attract more advertisers to TTD’s platform and further drive its growth.

Weaknesses: Multiple DSPs

TTD's business depends on advertisers and agencies utilizing its DSP for their digital advertising efforts. It is typical for advertisers and agencies to engage multiple DSPs for their digital advertising campaigns, enabling them to evaluate the performance of various platforms and select the one that best meets their specific requirements. As a result, TTD faces competition from other DSPs in attracting advertisers and agencies.

The use of multiple DSPs by advertisers and agencies presents both opportunities and challenges for TTD. On the one hand, it offers a chance for TTD to showcase the effectiveness of its platform and acquire new clients. On the other hand, it necessitates that TTD continually innovate and enhance its platform to stay competitive and retain its current customers, or it could face pricing pressure. Additionally, pricing pressure on TTD's non-CTV business from smaller competitors and Google may impact TTD's growth and profitability. As advertisers and agencies increasingly employ multiple DSPs, providers might need to adopt more aggressive pricing or accept lower take rates to attract volume.

Opportunities: CTV and International Markets

Despite facing challenges, TTD has numerous growth opportunities to seize in the upcoming years. One substantial opportunity lies in the ongoing expansion of CTV ad spending. The prospects for CTV ad spending are highly favorable, with the US market anticipated to reach approximately $24 billion in 2023, marking almost a 27% increase compared to 2022.

Madhive.com

As an early mover in the CTV space, TTD is well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing shift from linear TV advertising to CTV. TTD's focus on CTV could help it capture a larger share of the growing market.

Another opportunity can be found in TTD's international expansion. Although two-thirds of global advertising spend occurs outside of North America, merely 10% of TTD's revenues come from outside that region.

Company presentation

As TTD continues to extend its reach in international markets, it can capitalize on the rising digital advertising spending in those regions, further boosting its revenue growth. Since 2021, TTD has been focusing on international expansion by promoting its software platform sales in Europe and Asia. However, these efforts seem to be less effective, as the growth of the international segment still lags behind that of the US market.

Lastly, the potential widespread adoption of TTD's UID 2.0 as a user identifier could significantly boost TTD. If UID 2.0 becomes an industry standard, it could attract more advertisers to TTD's platform and improve its competitive positioning. While the adoption of UID 2.0 remains uncertain, its success could present a significant opportunity for TTD in the digital advertising market.

Threats: Competition

One of the primary threats stems from the intense competition in the digital advertising space, particularly from industry behemoth Google. Google's market dominance could constrain TTD's growth in the fragmented non-Google demand-side platform market. Google commands approximately 40% of this ad-buying niche, compared to TTD's nearly 8%. Nevertheless, Google has been relinquishing market share as TTD has strategically invested in areas that matter.

TTD has consistently introduced products to challenge Google's dominance in digital advertising. For instance, TTD unveiled a solution called Galileo, which assists advertisers in matching their customer data with content owners' audiences, enabling more targeted messaging. This solution is similar to Google's offering called PAIR. The stakes are high, as the capacity to utilize first-party data will significantly impact the advertising industry in the coming years. As stated by Brian DeCicco, Chief Data Strategy and Analytics Officer for North America at the ad agency Mindshare,

The future will revolve around consented first-party data in a world where third-party data is less prevalent or has diminishing value

Another threat arises from alternative user identifiers, such as LiveRamp's (RAMP) Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) and Google's identifier. LiveRamp's ATS enables publishers to match consented user data with a RampID in real-time, facilitating people-based advertising on authenticated, cookieless inventory across the open internet. With ATS, publishers can effectively and securely provide their addressable RampID inventory for programmatic targeting in a privacy-conscious manner.

Google also has its identifier system, which uses email addresses to uniquely identify individuals interacting with its services. A person's email address is considered their Google identity.

These rival solutions might prevent UID 2.0 from becoming the industry standard, potentially undermining TTD's competitive edge.

Valuation: Fair Price of $58 per share

I believe the shares already account for the growth mentioned earlier. Using a cost of capital of 7.6% and an unlevered beta of 1.35 for the advertising industry, my DCF valuation suggests that the shares are fairly priced with a target value of $58 per share.

I anticipate revenue growth in the medium term at 23%, driven by CTV. Additionally, I expect margin improvement resulting from operational leverage as revenues grow above 20% per year. Here are the rest of my assumptions.

Author estimates & company filings

Conclusion

TTD holds a strong position in the programmatic digital advertising market, providing a powerful demand-side platform that simplifies and enhances ad campaigns. Its growth potential is fueled by the rising connected TV ad spending and expansion into international markets. Nevertheless, TTD faces obstacles from the competitive landscape, including Google's dominance and the emergence of alternatives to third-party cookies. Despite these challenges, TTD has several opportunities to seize, such as the adoption of UID 2.0 and its growing presence in the CTV market. I believe the shares currently reflect the anticipated growth discussed in this article and are fairly priced.