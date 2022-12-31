Azitra (AZTR) has filed to raise $12 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an amended F-1 registration statement.
The biopharma firm is developing drug treatment candidates for various skin conditions.
It has a product development and investor relationship with Bayer HealthCare.
Given the risks of such an early-stage biopharma firm combined with a very small market size, I'm on Hold for the IPO.
Branford, Connecticut-based Azitra was founded to develop a pipeline of drug candidates for the treatment of Netherton syndrome, papulopustular rash and ichthyosis vulgaris.
Management is headed by president and CEO Francisco D. Salva, who has been with the firm since April 2021 and was previously president and CEO of Complexa, an inflammation and fibrosis biopharma firm and was co-founder and vice president of operations at Acerta Pharma B.V. He currently serves as a director of Vincerx Pharma (VINC).
The firm's lead candidate, ATR-12, has been given the approval to proceed to Phase 1b safety trials which management expects to begin in Q1, 2023.
The two other drugs are at a pre-clinical stage of development.
Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:
Azitra has booked fair market value investment of $33.7 million as of December 31, 2022, from investors including Bios Equity Entities, Bayer HealthCare and Connecticut Innovations.
According to a 2021 market research report by ResearchAndMarkets, the global market for Netherton syndrome treatment was an estimated $19.6 million in 2019 and is forecast to reach $74.3 million by 2027.
This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 20.3% from 2021 to 2027.
Key elements driving this expected growth are a growing awareness of the disease and an increasing number of new treatment options.
Also, the market is segmented into different therapy types:
Keratolytic agents
Oral and topical steroids and retinoid
Topical calcineurin inhibitors
Biological therapies
Radiation therapies
Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include the following:
LifeMax Laboratories
Sixera Pharma Ab
Dermelix Biotherapeutics
MatriSys Bioscience
Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (QNRX)
Krystal Biotech (KRYS)
The company is also pursuing other skin condition treatments in other markets.
The firm’s recent financial results are typical of an early-stage biopharma in that they feature no product sales revenue and material R&D and G&A costs associated with its development efforts.
Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years:
As of December 31, 2022, the company had $3.5 million in cash and $9.7 million in total liabilities.
AZTR intends to sell 2.4 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $12.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.
Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $51 million.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 18.5%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the firm is 'not a party to any material legal proceedings.'
The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is ThinkEquity.
AZTR is seeking public capital market funding to advance its pipeline of skin condition treatments into and through early-stage trials.
The firm’s lead candidate, ATR-12, has been given approval to proceed to Phase 1b safety trials which management expects to begin in Q1, 2023.
The market opportunity for the lead candidate is quite small, although it is expected to grow substantially in the coming years as new treatments become available.
Management has a joint development agreement with Bayer and the firm’s investor syndicate includes Bayer.
ThinkEquity is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (47.8%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value of $51 million.
The firm is just entering Phase 1 safety trials, and its lead candidate's market size is extremely small.
Given the risks of such an early-stage biopharma firm combined with a very small market size, I'm on Hold for the IPO.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced
