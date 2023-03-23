Karora Resources Inc. (KRRGF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 23, 2023 12:00 PM ETKarora Resources Inc. (KRRGF), KRR:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.51K Followers

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCQX:KRRGF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 23, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Huet - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Bevan Jones - Chief Operating Officer for Australia

Oliver Turner - Executive Vice President of Corporate Development

Conference Call Participants

John Sclodnick - Desjardins

MacGregor Ross - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Karora Resources Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Paul Huet, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Paul Huet

Thank you, Lynette. Thank you, and hello, everyone. I'd like to welcome everyone to the Karora Resources' fourth quarter conference call.

As a reminder, we will be talking to a slide deck. For anyone interested, the slides can be found on the homepage of our website, and you can follow along on the webcast.

Before I begin the presentation, I'd like to remind you to please review our cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information and non-IFRS measures, all of which can be found in our news release and our presentation slides.

For those on the slides, I'm over to Slide 5 now for the highlights. On the call with me today, I'm joined with Bevan Jones, our Chief Operating Officer for Australia; and Oliver Turner, our Executive Vice President of Corporate Development. We're all here in 10:00 o'clock at night in beautiful Perth. So, I'm lucky to leave the snow in Reno, Nevada where it belongs.

Anyhow, 2022 was a record year for Karora. And look, I'm extremely proud to outline some of our achievements. We broke records for many things: gold produced, tonnes mined, ounces sold, revenue, et cetera. What makes 2022 even more impressive is the fact that we rebounded from a very difficult start to the year when COVID-related challenges hit

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.