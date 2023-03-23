Accenture plc (ACN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 23, 2023 12:28 PM ETAccenture plc (ACN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.51K Followers

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 23, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Katie O’Conor - Investor Relations

Julie Sweet - Chair and Chief Executive Officer

KC McClure - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan

James Faucette - Morgan Stanley

Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank

Lisa Ellis - MoffettNathanson

David Togut - Evercore ISI

Jason Kupferberg - Bank of America

Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research

Bryan Bergin - TD Cowen

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Accenture’s Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Katie O’Conor, Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Katie O’Conor

Thank you, operator and thanks everyone for joining us today on our second quarter fiscal 2023 earnings announcement. As the operator just mentioned, I am Katie O’Conor, Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations. On today’s call, you will hear from Julie Sweet, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer; and KC McClure, our Chief Financial Officer. We hope you have had an opportunity to review the news release we issued a short time ago.

Let me quickly outline the agenda for today’s call. Julie will begin with an overview of our results. KC will take you through the financial details, including the income statement and balance sheet, along with some key operational metrics for the second quarter. Julie will then provide a brief update on our market positioning before KC provides our business outlook for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2023. We will then take your questions before Julie provides a wrap-up at the end of the call.

Some of the matters we will discuss on this

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.