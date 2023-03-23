Playtech PLC (PYTCF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 23, 2023 12:38 PM ETPlaytech plc (PYTCF), PYTCY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.51K Followers

Playtech PLC (OTCPK:PYTCF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 23, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Moran Weizer - CEO & Executive Director

Chris McGinnis - CFO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Edward Young - Morgan Stanley

Richard Stuber - Numis Securities

Ivor Jones - Peel Hunt

Moran Weizer

Good morning, everyone. Firstly, I want to thank everyone for attending today. We are very excited to be able to first discuss our excellent results and then outline our B2B strategy in an Investor Day that follows straight after. For that, we will be joined by several members of the Playtech management team as well as a special guest.

Starting on Slide 2. I'll begin by taking you through the highlights before handing over to Chris McGinnis, our new CFO, who will take you through the financials and the outlook. I'll then finish by running you through our strategic priorities.

Turning now to Slide 3. I'm delighted to report a fantastic set of full year results, which include record revenues for Playtech and an impressive adjusted EBITDA of EUR 406 million, up 28% in the first full year post-pandemic.

The B2B division is now well-positioned across multiple growth opportunities with good momentum, as we head into 2023. The Americas division continues to deliver impressive growth, led by strong performances from our structured agreements, while Live is capitalizing on the structural growth drivers we see in this product vertical. Given recent agreements we have signed in 2023, this is primed to continue.

The SaaS and Services segments are an enabler to capture value across the B2B division, as I will discuss in more detail in the coming slides. Given the strong pipeline of opportunities, we are confident in our growth trajectory in the years to come, and as such, we are announcing a new medium term EBITDA

