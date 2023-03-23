Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 23, 2023 1:02 PM ETDarden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.51K Followers

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call March 23, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Kalicak - IR

Rick Cardenas - President and CEO

Raj Vennam - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Chris Carril - RBC Capital Markets

Brian Harbour - Morgan Stanley

David Tarantino - Baird

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays

Josh Long - Stephens

Danilo Gargiulo - Bernstein

Dennis Geiger - UBS

Jeff Farmer - Gordon Haskett

Andrew Charles - TD Cowen

Jon Tower - Citi

John Ivankoe - JPMorgan

Chris O'Cull - Stifel

Katherine Griffin - Katherine Griffin

Andrew Strelzik - BMO

David Palmer - Evercore ISI

Lauren Silberman - Credit Suisse

Brian Bittner - Oppenheimer

Gregory Francfort - Guggenheim

Brian Vaccaro - Raymond James

John Parke - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Darden Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, please disconnect at this time.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Kevin Kalicak. Thank you. You may begin.

Kevin Kalicak

Thanks, Todd. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for participating on today's call. Joining me today are Rick Cardenas, Darden's President and CEO; and Raj Vennam, CFO.

As a reminder, comments made during this call will include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections. Those risks are described in the Company's press release, which was distributed this morning and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We are simultaneously broadcasting a presentation during this call, which is posted in the Investor Relations section of our website at darden.com. Today's discussion and presentation include certain non-GAAP measurements, and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.