Bank Of England Tightening Likely Done As It Hikes By 25bp

Mar. 23, 2023 2:16 PM ETEWU, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, FLGB
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.78K Followers

Summary

  • The BoE has kept its options open this month amid financial market turmoil.
  • But assuming the tentatively encouraging trends we've seen in price setting and wage growth numbers continue, we'd expect a pause in May.
  • Gilts, like other bond markets, now have to reflect a new phase of this cycle where central banks are at, or near, their policy rate peak. Two conclusions should ensue.

The Bank of England in London

kelvinjay

By James Smith, Developed Markets Economist and Antoine Bouvet, Head of European Rates Strategy

Bank of England keeps its options open on future hikes

The Bank of England has increased interest rates by 25 basis points, a move that

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.78K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.