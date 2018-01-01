Moelis: Cold Water On Restructuring Expectations For Now

  • Ken Moelis gives his view that the market has been overestimating the effects of a 'maturity wall' in 2024 and 2025 on prospects for a restructuring revival.
  • Much of the assumptions in a relatively optimistic picture come from the fact that he assumes that capital markets were going to start opening early in 2023.
  • I don't think these assumptions apply anymore now that there's pressure in banking.
  • While sponsors have dry powder and should pick up a bit since LPs will be breathing down their necks, activity should remain depressed, especially as the economy turns.
  • It also means that the narrative may change again for restructuring for the better. Still, negative surprises are likely ahead because they think comp ratios will fall on revenue ramping.
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Anyone following the sector needs to also follow Moelis (NYSE:MC) because of its earnings calls. We get a lot of information about what the industry expects as of the latest Q4 call. In all, a banking crisis, albeit an

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

